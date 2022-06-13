Look: Alex Rodriguez and rumored girlfriend Kathryne Padgett go on a dream trip to Italy, share more pictures from the glamorous vacation

Alex Rodriguez and his rumored lady love Kathryne Padgett are vacationing in Italy. They are keeping their Instagram followers up-to-date by sharing their vacation photos. Among all the glamorous pictures was an Instagram Story which caught fans' eyes. The Story featured Alex and Kathryne riding a jet ski in the turquoise waters of Faraglioni in Capri, Italy.

Kathryne took to her Instagram account and posted a sneak peek of the thrilling ride. Alex was driving the jet ski, while Padgett sat behind him and took a selfie.

Alex and Kathryne Padgett enjoying a jet ski ride in Italy.

Alex Rodriguez also reposted Kathryne's Instagram Story on his account.

Alex reposts Kathryne's IG Story.

Kathryne Padgett posts picture with Alex Rodriguez's family

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett on a family getaway.

Kathryne Padgett, who has been linked to Alex, has now shared a photo with Rodrigez's family. It appears that the rumored pair didn't just go on a trip by themselves; instead, it appears they brought Alex's family along. Among known faces in the picture were Alex's luxury realtor sister Suzy Dunand, brother Joe Dunand Sr., and nephew Nick Silva.

"Italian summer nights." - @Kathryne Padgett

While Kathryne Padgett posted a family photo, Alex posted a video of himself relishing Italian ice cream.

Alex tastes the ice cream and appreciates the Italian flavor saying, "Nothing makes me happier than some good ice cream. See, there goes the diet. The diet started in America. It is gone. Wow. This feels really good." - @Alex Rodriguez

"Nothing makes me happier." - @Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez shares a glimpse of his mini-cruise and reveals the best address to have Italian food in Capri

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

A-Rod also posted a snap of the place where he is staying with Kathryne and his family members. It is a luxurious mini-yacht parked in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea with all the necessities available.

Alex's mini-yacht for his Italian vacation.

An Italian vacation is not complete without Italian food. A-Rod took a trip to a restaurant named Aurora in Capri with his family and couldn't stop raving about the food.

Alex visits a restaurant in Italy.

A-Rod also posted a snap with a restaurant representative named Mia and said, "Had one of the best meals ever in Aurora. The atmosphere and food was off the charts as usual. Counting down the days until I come back. Thank you, Mia!"

Alex appreciating the hospitality at Aurora Restaurant.

Photos from A-Rod's vacation in Italy look straight out of a fairytale, and we cannot get over them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far