"Look at Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, Juan Soto" – Reds legend backs Vladimir Guerrero Jr. amid Blue Jays extension drama 

Earlier in the offseason, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. set a deadline for extension talks with the Toronto Blue Jays which passed on Monday night and one Reds HOFer believes that he is destined for free agency. The 25-year-old is entering his final contract year with Toronto, where he will be the biggest name in free agency after that.

Ad

As Guerrero Jr.'s negotiations with the Blue Jays seem to be over, podcaster Sean Casey backs him to test free agency at the end of the MLB season.

"If you're Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and you're as young as he is and you're healthy, sign me up for free agency," Casey said on 'The Mayor's Office' podcast. "I'm sorry, look at Bryce Harper, look at Manny Machado. Juan Soto was offered 15 for 450, he ended up getting 15 for 300 and some million dollars more. So like, bet on yourself, especially in this market now.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So you look at Vlad Jr. and go this guy can actually play third, he could play the corner outfield. He's a bigger guy, which doesn't mean anything and think obviously too as he gets older he's going to have to take care of himself more. But you learn that you can't teach experience as a young kid too.

Ad

"So he'll have to figure that out but I think he's earned the right to go to free agency and the Blue Jays have earned the right also if you go to free agency, they can still bring him back. It's not over it's just over till he goes to free agency," he added.

Ad

(from 6:00 mark onwards)

Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is entering his sixth year in the MLB and has proven that he is capable of putting up elite numbers over the years. Now set for free agency, the market favors the young slugger thanks to the precedent set by players like Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

As Casey mentioned on the podcast, Guerrero will be the number one free agent at the end of the year and is expected to draw interest from several teams. At the same time, there is also the possibility that the Blue Jays will be successful in signing him as a free agent. One way or another, this will be a big season for him which could determine how lucrative his next contract will be.

Ad

MLB analyst claims Blue Jays have shown a lack of trust in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s long-term future

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays have failed to reach an agreement on his extension over the offseason putting him on course to enter free agency soon. Having agreed on his salary every season except one, MLB analyst Jeff Blair claims that the Blue Jays are not confident in the slugger's future (via Sportsnet 590 The FAN):

Ad

"It just seems to me that what we have here frankly, is a lack of trust when it comes to Vladdy long term and it puzzles me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Geurrero Jr. has had some down spells over the last five years, he has been a regular in the Blue Jays lineup. He has proved that he can remain healthy over the course of an MLB season and can put up elite numbers when he is at his best.

Hence, it makes sense for the Toronto front office to bet on his future success and go all in when he enters free agency after the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback