LOOK: New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's plush Greenwood Lake property up for auction with starting bid price at $6.5 million

After four years of being on and off the market with no takers, New York Yankees player Derek Jeter's plush property, the New York State castle is anticipated to go up for auction for less than half of its 2018 asking price of $14.75.

The castle in question is presently for sale on Zillow and is situated at Greenwood Lake in Upstate New York. The enormous property contains a main house, a guest house, a pool house, along with all of the expansive gardens, the lagoon, and even a boat house.

It also has every castle-like feature you can think of, including a tower that closely resembles Rapunzel's.

The property, which covers 4.01 acres, is up for grabs with a starting price of $6.5 million.

Jeter's grandfather grew up in the house, so he bought it in '03 for $425k & spent millions on the renovation.



Jeter's grandfather grew up in the house, so he bought it in '03 for $425k & spent millions on the renovation.

Here's what the listing says:

“Boasting a total of 5 kitchens across the property, multiple entertainment rooms, stunning waterfront views, expansive gardens and outdoor areas to explore, this sprawling castle estate is the ultimate full-time residence or the ideal weekend/summer getaway,” the listing adds. “Most furnishings are included in the sale of the property.”

Moreover, it also mentions:

“The owner has elected to market and sell via Paramount’s luxury property auction platform because it is efficient and provides an element of finality.”

Mitchell said in a statement, reports The Post.

“The owner is serious about selling because the owner spends most of his time at other family-owned homes.”

Jeter played for the Yankees for 20 years.

Derek Jeter is married to Hannah Jeter and the family lives in Miami

Together with his wife Hannah and their three daughters, Jeter has a contented life in Miami. Supermodel Hannah spoke out to The Editorialist in 2021 about her lovely path after getting married away from the hectic New York life.

“I never thought I would love [Miami] so much.”

The couple got engaged in 2015 and married the following year. The pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Meadowwood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California. They had three daughters in the years that followed, Bella in 2017, Story in 2018, and Rose in 2021.

Jeter was admitted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

