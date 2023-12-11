"Look at her now" - Cody Bellinger's partner Chase credits USWNT star Mallory Pugh for fostering daughter Caiden's love for soccer

Cody Bellinger is widely regarded as one of the best modern outfielders in the MLB. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after playing the past season with the Chicago Cubs.

However, it appears that Bellinger's eldest daughter, Caiden might not be too interested in following in her father's footsteps.

On Sunday, Bellinger's partner Chase Carter posted an Instagram story of Caiden having a kick about at a field. She also credited USWNT Mallory Pugh Swanson for cultivating her daughter's love for the sport.

Chase even tagged Pugh in her story while Caiden was practicing with her football.

"One season of being held by @malpugh and look at her now"

Image Credits - Chase Carter Instagram

Bellinger and Chase had been dating since 2020. Their first daughter, Caiden, was born in Nov. 2021. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Cy, in April 2023.

A few months after having their second child, Bellinger and Chase announced their engagement in June. However, the couple are yet to marry.

A look at Cody Bellinger's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs in Dec. 2022. He had quite an impressive season with the team.

Bellinger racked up 153 hits and 26 home runs in 499 at-bats with a .307 batting average. He also added 20 stolen bases across 130 games.

Bellinger's impressive outings helped the Cubs finish second in the NL Central, with a 83-79 record. Chicago finished behind the Milwaukee Brewers but failed to make the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut in April 2017.

Bellinger went on to play six seasons with the Dodgers, earning two All-Star honors (2017 and 2019). He also won the MVP award in 2019 and helped Los Angeles win the World Series in 2020.

