LOOK: Yankees catcher Jose Trevino turned up in full Yankees gear at his son's Career Day in school

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino surprised everyone at his son’s school for Career Day. He wore his complete pinstriped uniform and catcher's gear. In his first year with the Yankees, Trevino had a breakout season, and he is gaining more fans now that the season is over.

"This is awesome. Jose Trevino showed up in full uniform and gear at his son's school for career day Legend." – Ben Verlander

Photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna from her school's career day, where the Hall of Famer was wearing his complete Los Angeles Lakers outfit and an Olympic gold medal, were on display at the public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and Gianna in February 2020.

"Gigi brought Kobe in full uniform to Career Day at school. With the gold medal too. Amazing." – Complex Sports

Trevino is engaged to Marla Markie Mandel and the two share two kids. The duo announced that they were expecting their second child in February through an adorable social media post.

"Gods timing is the best timing. I told y’all 2022 was going to be a big year!! Let’s do this beautiful @marlamarkie" – Jose Trevino

A cute Instagram post featuring their two sons was also shared in September.

"Jio Cruz and his Big Brother!" – Jose Trevino

Trevino and his son stole the show at the 2022 Red Carpet.

Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits

"Jose Trevino and his son pulled up to the red carpet in matching suits" – Yankees Videos

Trevino played a career-high 115 games and hit.248 with a.671 OPS, 11 home runs, and 43 RBI. With runners in scoring position, Trevino hit.355; when the stakes were high, he hit.313.

All-Star Jose Trevino

Trevino had a career year in which he was chosen as an All-Star for the first time and won a Gold Glove after being dealt by the Texas Rangers to the New York Yankees only a week before the start of the season.

Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

He earned the second-most catcher WAR in the AL in 2022 and was named an American League All-Star Reserve at catcher. He was also among the finest defensive players of the season, earning a Fielding Bible Award, a Gold Glove Award, and becoming the first catcher in the American League and the Yankees to take home the Platinum League performance.

