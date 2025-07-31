"Looked like a guy who wanted out of town" - MLB insider links Luis Severino’s “fake” fall to a trade plea 

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:02 GMT
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Athletics - Source: Imagn
MLB Insider links Luis Severino’s “fake” fall to a trade plea - Source: Imagn

MLB insider Chris Rose believes Luis Severino is faking his way out of the Athletics ahead of the trade deadline. Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the A's ahead of the 2025 season.

While starting for the Athletics in Sacramento, Severino unexpectedly slipped twice on the mound within his first three pitches of the game on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. Trainers came to the field to check up on him, after which he continued with his pitching.

While discussing Severino's loss of footing at the mound on Jomboy Media's "Baseball Today" with former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe, Rose said that Severino is not happy with the A's.

"It looked like a guy who was not happy, even though he signed a three-year, what is it, $60-some million dollar free agent deal with them," Rose said (Timestamp- 3:51 onwards). "It looked like a guy who wanted out of town. That’s the way it looked, because the falls looked so fake."
Rose further alleged that Severino may not have found it good at the minor league ballpark in Sacramento, given his previous reporting on the same with someone within the organization.

"I did some A’s content earlier this year, and I asked a couple people in the organization, 'Hey, how is it up there? You know, I haven’t been up to Sacramento.' And they said, 'Look, it’s a minor league ballpark, Chris. It’s a minor league ballpark,'" Rose said.
"He said, 'We’re fortunate in that we’ve got pretty much a young team.' There’s not a lot of established major leaguers on this club who, if they came in, would be like, 'This ain’t the show, bro. This is not how we roll.'"
Luis Severino strikes out 6 vs. Mariners

Despite the rough beginning, Luis Severino recovered well in his start against the Mariners. He went on to strike three batters in the first inning, faced the minimum in the next two innings and completed his five-inning quality outing by striking out six and giving up only one run.

The Athletics managed to win the game 6-1 as Severino improved his season record to 5-11 across 23 starts. He has posted a 4.83 ERA while recording 98 strikeouts.

At the moment, there don't appear to be any signs that the Athletics want to trade away Luis Severino.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Veer Badani
