Last week in Chicago, the Los Angeles Angels unveiled Ben Joyce, the newest addition to their bullpen. Originally called up to replace injured reliever Matt Moore, Joyce is enthralling fans with absurdly hard pitches.

His first-ever MLB pitch against the White Sox last week clocked in at 102 miles per hour. The 22-year old Tennessee native hard-throwing rep precedes his MLB career. The young stud gained traction as a pitcher for UTenn in 2022 after a viral video began to circulate of his cannon-like deliveries.

With the Los Angeles Angels currently in Houston to take on the Astros, a bitter divisional foe, Ben Joyce once again got to show off his skills. After Angels starter Reid Detmers was yanked after allowing 5 runs in 4 innings, Joyce was one of the succession of relievers who followed.

"Ben Joyce incinerating Altuve." - Rob Friedman

Ben Joyce came into the game as the Los Angeles Angels trailed the Astros by a score of 4-2. The second batter Joyce faced was former MVP Jose Altuve. Altuve, known for his ability to make contract, could only watch as Joyce wailed three 100+ mph balls past the second baseman for a strikeout.

Joyce also struck out Yordan Alvarez to get through the inning unscathed. As Jose Altuve trundled back to the Houston Astros dugout, a look of bewilderment befell the Venezuelan. Fans are reacting accordingly.

Although many fans are rightly marvelling in Joyce's cannon of an arm, some are worried for the young man. Many cpommenters pausited that the youngster risks throwing out his arm if he continues to hurl with such abandon.

The 6-foot-5 right hander now has 4 strikeouts in 2 innings of MLB play. With the LA Angels now in fourth place in the AL West, 6.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, hope springs eternal for Angels fans that Joyce will continue to baffle hitters by delivering rockets.

Ben Joyce might need to learn how to take it easy

Obtaining a starting spot on an MLB team, even as a relief pitcher, is exceedingly difficult. Joyce knows that the competition for his job is fierce, and may feel as though overcompensating with the fastball is the only way to set himself apart. While the highlight reels are something else, elbow surgery is a real threat, and not something that Ben Joyce wants to deal with at this nascent point in his career.

