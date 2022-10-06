PHOTO: Looking back at Aaron Judge's PDA-packed 30th birthday party featuring his wife Samantha Bracksiek

Aaron Judge enjoyed a joyous 30th birthday celebration with his wife Samantha Bracksiek and friends earlier this year.

Judge was spotted in a photo booth at his birthday bash planting a kiss on his wife. Meanwhile, another photo obtained by Sideaction.com showed him getting handsy with Samantha during the celebration.

Drake’s “Ratchet Happy Birthday” played as Judge was presented with a large blue birthday cake. Video clips showed Judge kissing Bracksieck as the cake arrived, and partygoers supported them with sparklers.

Judge's birthday was on April 26, and the Yankees slugger turned 30 this year in what has been a historic campaign for him.

Bronx Central @BronxCentral



Relive some of his best moments in pinstripes Happy 30th birthday to our captain and face of the franchise, Aaron Judge.Relive some of his best moments in pinstripes #RepBX

Judge has been instrumental for the Yankees all year, helping them clinch the AL East title, their first since 2019.

Will the Yankees lose Aaron Judge in free agency?

The Yankees slugger turned down a lucrative seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees prior to Opening Day. He, instead, opted for a move to free agency, making him one of the hottiest properties come the summer.

Aaron Judge has been immense for the Yankees in 2022

The likes of Bryce Harper and Robinson Canó are prime examples of franchises losing out on their best stars who became free agents. Judge has become a crucial figure for the New York Yankees. He recenlty broke the record of most homers in a season (62), while also chasing the Triple Crown this season.

However, the Yankees have never faced this situation in the past with Derek Jeter among some of the big names who spent their entire careers in New York. In this form, Aaron Judge is likely to take home the AL MVP award over Angels' Shohei Ohtani. What remains to be seen, however, is if he extends his stay in the 2023 season. Ohtani, in the meantime, has signed a $30 million contract for next year. The ball is now in Judge's hands.

