Looking back at Barry Larkin's $1,600,000 '90s time capsule mansion that he once owned

Former World Series champion Barry Larkin's previously owned mansion in the Amberley Village is nothing short of a time capsule from the '90s. The ex-Cincinnati Reds' captain bought it mid-way into his career in 1993.

However, he sold it a decade later, in 2003, before his retirement in 2005. The place was placed on the market in September 2019.

MLB Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin's former mansion in Amberley Village (Credits: citybeat.com)

This property stretches out to an enormous area of 12,000 square meters. The house has seven rooms and eight bathrooms.

It also has an enormous garage. Apart from that, the house comes with a movie theater and a concession stand. It also offers an indoor basketball court, a children's wing, a gym room, and a dance studio.

Inside Barry Larkin's former Amberley Village mansion (Credits: citybeat.com)

The pastel shades, the bold patterns, and the beautiful shining marble floors give the house an aesthetic look.

A look into the MLB career of the 3x Golden Glove winner Barry Larkin

Barry Larkin made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds in 1986. Back then, he faced fierce competition for the starting shortstop position from his fellow prospect Kurt Stillwell. However, within just a year of his debut in 1987, he cemented his place as a starter.

His brilliant performance of only 24 strikeouts in 588 innings at bat in 1988 led him into the All-Stars for the first time. He was in 11 more All-Star games between 1990 and 2004.

Barry Larkin and Cincinnati Reds (Credits: krod.com)

The star helped his side win the World Series back in 1990. He batted .353 and led his team to a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics. In June '91, the shortstop became the first-ever player to hit five home runs in two consecutive matches.

He was named the Reds' captain in 1997. In his 19-year MLB career, he had a batting average of .295, 2340 hits, and 138 home runs. The 59-year-old batted in 960 runs and has 379 stolen bases throughout his career.

Barry Larkin in Reds' shirt (Credits: redsinter.mlblogs.com)

Besides being the 12x All-Star and World Series champion, Larkin is a 3x Golden Gloves winner and 9x Silver Slugger winner. He has also won the Roberto Clemente Award in 1993.

However, after suffering many injuries, the Reds star called it a day in 2005. The club retired their No. 11 in 2012 in respect to the Hall of Fame shortstop.

