“Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses” - After years of resisting, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter shocks the baseball world by creating a Twitter account

Unlike most celebrities these days, Derek Jeter has managed to live out his stardom without a Twitter account. That all changed this morning when the New York Yankees legend popped up on baseball Twitter feeds around the world with a one-sentence tweet.

Out of nowhere, Jeter replied to a 2014 comment by a little-known Twitter user named @Jeffrey Guity. Guity has less than 250 followers. Eight years ago, he had commented that Jeter needed to get on Twitter.

Jeffrey Guity @jeffguity Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now

"Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now" - @Jeffrey Guity

It was a long wait, but the user got his wish. At 9:32 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, a user with the handle @derekjeter quoted that tweet. As it turns out, this was the real Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter @derekjeter Jeffrey Guity @jeffguity Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat… Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses. twitter.com/jeffguity/stat…

"Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses." - @ Derek Jeter

It didn't take long for Jeter to go viral.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter shocks the baseball world by creating a Twitter account

Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in 2021.

Jeter racked up volume on his first Tweet. It recieved a whopping 3,743 retweets, 1,209 quote tweets, and 43,000 likes. And those numbers are rising by the minute.

Jeter kept his activity going by replying to a few questions. One user posted a picture of a young Jeter sporting some wild hair. They asked whether it was a mullet or a tree. Jeter's response gave some clarification: it was neither.

"It’s my hair but it’s a shag… a Ralph Tresvant shag." - @ Jeter

All in all, Jeter's Twitter profile is filled with humor. His short introductory bio reads:

"Sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls. HOF Class of 2020."

Some of Jeter's old teammates jumped on the chance to welcome their old captain to the platform. Ex-Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia tweeted, "I see you bro," and Alex Rodriguez saluted Jeter with a shoutout. Jeter re-tweeted them both.

"I see you bro @DerekJeter!!" - @ C.C. Sabathia

"Welcome to Twitter, Captain! #2" - @ Alex Rodriguez

Here's the best part. Just a few minutes ago, Jeter posted his first reaction video to fans tweeting about him. The video includes Jeter reading out the Tweets and then giving some quippy responses. Considering his prolonged absence from the platform, Jeter had some catching up to do. Most of the tweets are years old.

"Hey @markwahlberg, let me know if you need an extra in the next movie. #FanTweets @Twitter @TwitterSports" - @ Jeter

Jeter also called out actor Mark Wahlberg, saying, "Let me know if you need an extra in the next movie." Keep your eyes peeled for a Derek Jeter cameo in Wahlberg's next film.

