Los Angeles Angels fans up in arms over Anthony Rendon's suspension situation as he nears return from injury: "Worst contract ever" "I’m sure he’s gonna magically heal just in time to serve his suspension"

The Los Angeles Angels just activated third baseman Anthony Rendon only for him to serve the rest of his suspension during these final games. Rather than serving the suspension at the beginning of the 2023 season, the Angels decided it would be better for him to do so now since these games are meaningless.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Anthony Rendon looks like he's beaten the odds and can return this season after having what was first termed "season ending" wrist surgery. One big advantage if he returns in the next couple days: he can serve his 5-game ban for leaving the bench while on IL and not affect 2023.

Anthony Rendon has barely played any of this season due to injury. It appeared that Rendon was going to miss the rest of this season because he would have to get wrist surgery. However, this is not the case as he will be activated soley to serve the suspension.

This five-game suspension has been retroactive for a few months now. On June 26 of this year, the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners got into an ugly brawl, causing both benches to clear. Rendon was one of the players who was involved in the brawl. Since he was on the injured list at the time, he was not allowed to leave the dugout, thus picking up the five-game suspension.

Since Rendon has been hurt for most of the season, Angels fans were not happy to see his name in the news. Rendon has played just 45 games this season with Los Angeles. Through this span, he hit just .228 with a .707 OPS.

However, some fans did acknowledge that what he is doing is probably for the best. It is worth it to avoid being suspended for the first games of a 2023 campaign.

It is safe to say that Anthony Rendon has been a disappointment since joining the Angels. Rendon joined the Angels prior to the 2020 season, and he has yet to play a full season. Although the 2020 season is not his fault, Rendon has missed the majority of the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As this season comes to a close, the Angels are currently at a crossroads. With the soon-to-be new ownership and another losing season, one can only ask, what's next for Los Angeles?

A look into the disastrous 2022 Los Angeles Angels season

Coming into this season, the Los Angeles Angels appeared to be a highly competitve team. At the start of the season, they proved this. They were right behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. They were playing outstanding baseball, and it looked like they could possibly make the playoffs.

Everything changed after their historic 13-game losing streak in late May and early June. This losing streak caused manager Joe Maddon to be fired, and it changed the narrative of the entire season.

Now, the Los Angeles Angels have a 68-86 record. They are far from the postseason this year. They now are back to square one and need to figure out what to do.

