It was yet another bad day for Los Angeles Angels fans. Randal Grichuk misplayed his drive to left, allowing Patrick Bailey to double home two runs and give the San Francisco Giants the lead.

The outcome was an 8-3 victory for the Giants, handing the LA club their sixth straight defeat.

Angels supporters were shocked as the team blew the lead in the game and have shown their anger and frustration on social media:

Schlasser @UrinatingTree @Angels Can you guys seriously stop for five minutes?

Robbie Morimoto @Robbiex2 @Angels We forgot how to win

denjse @dnse_0 gonna kms if angels lose again tomorrow to the giants

FAX Sports: MLB @MLBONFAX @Angels Do you even want to ever win again

The Angels' (56-58) losing streak is their longest since their 14-game slump last season.

Manager Phil Nevin spoke to reporters after the game:

“You’re gonna walk into that room and you’re gonna see some down dudes. They’re upset. I talked to them about it before the game. I know the effort’s there. We’re playing hard. We’re playing baseball, trying to play to win and it’s tough when you lose."

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continues to break records

Angels star Shohei Ohtani continues to break records despite the team's poor performances. Ohtani stole his 15th base of the year on Monday at Angel Stadium during the first inning of the Angels' 8-3 defeat to the Giants.

He created history by being the first player to play 114 games for his club with at least 40 home runs and 15 stolen bases.

Ohtani became the favorite to win the AL MVP Award for the second time in three seasons after hitting his MLB-high 40th home run against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

He also got the ball that day, but he left the game after four innings because his right middle finger was cramping.