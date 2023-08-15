Even Phil Nevin was out of reasons to explain the Los Angeles Angels' subpar loss against the Texas Rangers. The team from LA was beaten fair and square in their most lopsided loss of the season as they were shutout 12-0 on the road in the first game of the series.

The Angels made some crucial errors in the field as starter Patrick Sandoval couldn't make it out of three innings. He could get through first innings on 28 pitches with a leadoff error by Andrew Velasquez before two strikeouts and two walks.

In the second innings another error by Mickey Moniak in the center field allowed the first two runs to be scored in the game after a walk and an infield single allowed by Sandoval.

The Angels starter gave three more walks in the third innings as he left the mound with four runs on the board for the Rangers and earned five runs overall.

Phil Nevin pointed out these errors stating that there was serious lack of concentration by his players that led to some fundamnetal mistakes in the game.

“It’s (lack of) focus, from the first play of the game,” Nevin said. “That’s what I saw. There’s a difference between physical errors and what I consider mental parts. Those happened. I’ll just leave it at that. We let it affect us."

Phil Nevin still backs his players to come back strong

Acknowledging the fact that he was pissed with his player's efforts, the Angels manager also added that he expected his players to rectify their mistakes in the next game.

"Disappointed? Absolutely. Mad? Yeah. But I know this group in there. They’ll rebound and come out tomorrow. It’ll be better,” Nevin added.

Phil Nevin's side are just hanging on by a thread in their race for the postseason with a 59-61 record and 42 games left. Thanks to a tight race for the AL Wild Card spots they have an outside chance.