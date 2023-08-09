The Los Angeles Angels found relief in their newly acquired pitcher, Lucas Giolito, as they broke their losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants. Giolito, who recently joined the Angels, secured his first win with the team, and the victory coincided with his third appearance in an Angels uniform.

During the game, Angels' multi-talented player, Shohei Ohtani, went 1-4 and contributed with a run-scoring single after Luis Rengifo's lead-off double. Following an out, Mike Moustakas added a single.

Both Brandon Drury and Moustakas scored, with Hunter Renfroe's double giving the Angels a 4-0 lead by the end of the first inning. Giolito pitched six innings, allowing three runs during his time on the mound.

In an interview, Lucas Giolito spoke about how the victory relieved him and the team. The player also expressed his confidence in the team and said that the team has the potential to bounce back from their losing streak.

“There’s a sense of relief, considering we’re coming off that losing streak. In my short time, I know that this team can get on a roll. We can do well. You never know. It’s all about just believing and everyone pulling from the same rope. Keep putting together wins like we did tonight. We’ll see what happens.” – Giolito said in an interview.

Angels newly acquired Lucas Giolito’s MLB journey so far

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (24) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Currently a pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, Giolito has previously represented the Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox.

He was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals. He made his MLB debut for the Nationals in 2016.

During his time with the Chicago White Sox, he was named an MLB All-Star in 2019. Giolito notably pitched a scoreless inning in the MLB All-Star Game, contributing to the American League's 4-3 victory.

Giolito's achievements also include pitching a no-hitter for the White Sox in a 4-0 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 25, 2020. In this historic game, he struck out 13 batters and allowed only a single walk, becoming the first White Sox player to pitch a no-hitter with 10 or more strikeouts.