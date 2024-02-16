Los Angeles Angels Rumors: Club uncertain about making a run at 'big-time free agents', per report 

The Los Angeles Angels were left shorthanded after losing two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in free agency. After Ohtani's exit, rumors swirled that the club would trade away their franchise cornerstone, Mike Trout. However, that wasn't the case, and despite all the lackluster performances over the years, they seem to be thinking of competing with all they have for the 2024 season.

According to Jon Heyman, the Angels are considering whether to make a move for top free agent starters like Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, or a slugger like Cody Bellinger.

Heyman also mentioned that the Angels are also looking to add depth to the roster. They are considering Amed Rosario, J.D. Martinez, Kike Hernandez and a solid starter like Michael Lorenzen to be in their ranks.

How far-fetched is the idea of Angels landing Blake Snell?

There's no doubt that the Angels need to bring in a Cy Young-caliber starter to complement Mike Trout's stay. The Angels haven't been in the postseason for a long time now and Snell's addition could tilt the odds to some degree. However, the one reason why the reigning Cy Young winner is yet to be signed is his asking price.

Snell has already declined an offer from the New York Yankees earlier this offseason. The offer was reported to be around $150 million, which wasn't consistent with Snell's desire of $270 million over the next nine years.

On the other hand, historically, the Angels haven't signed a starting pitcher to that sum, but if they wish to land him, that's the asking price. Meanwhile, they may also wait for Snell's asking price to drop and then maybe land him on a more favorable deal:

"The Angels were aggressive early saying how much they want him, and are now just waiting for his price-tag to dip below $200 million to seal the deal, hoping the Giants don’t swoop in," insider Bob Nightengale said.

It remains to be seen how Snell and his agent, Scott Boras, navigate their options going forward.

