Los Angeles Angels Rumors: Insider reveals 5 Halos drawing serious trade interest from teams

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to rebuild after losing potentially the biggest asset in their roster this offseason. As per reports, five of Halos' players are being targeted as possible trade options from other teams.

The Angels lost superstar Shohei Ohtani who entered the offseason as a free agent and moved on from the organisation after six seasons. Adding salt to Angels' wounds, he signed a ten-year, $700 million contract with crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Without Ohtani, the lineup has already been weakened. Even with some potential youngsters in the lineup the Halos are far from being a competitive team. They have also let go of David Fletcher and Max Stassi to free agency and are in need for starters along with credible backup for their positional players. As per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, five of Angels players are being scouted by other teams.

Five Angels players that other teams are reportedly looking to sign

Halos' best bet for a trade this offseason is Luis Rengifo who is coming out of a .264 season with 16 home runs. The infielder ended up being a proper utility player this season. He played in six positions, amassing .960 OPS in the second half of the season which was 17th highest in the MLB.

Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak could be a two-piece solution for teams looking to add corner outfielders. The former's season was cut short after a hit by pitch incident in July against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moniak, on the other hand, hit .280 with 14 home runs and is a credible at-bat in the middle of the lineup.

Matt Thaiss is reportedly the next name in this list. However, it is unlikely now that he is the only experienced catcher left in the lineup. Left handed pitcher Jose Suarez is also reportedly being scouted by teams. However, it is unlikely he will be traded considering the team is in need for pitching reinforcements.

