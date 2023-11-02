Los Angeles Dodgers announce $24,000,000 two-year extension for 2x All-Star Max Muncy, option for 2026 included

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on terms to extend the contract of infielder Max Muncy. With the deal, the big power hitter will remain in LA until at least the end of 2025.

Under the deal, Muncy will receive $24 million over two years, giving him an annual contract value of $12 million. MLB analyst Jon Heyman has also reported that the deal includes a team option worth an additional $10 million for the 2026 season.

A 33-year old native of Midland, Texas, Max Muncy has gone from a little-known name on the Oakland Athletics to one of MLB's premier hitters with the Dodgers in less than a decade. Muncy will join teammates Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, who are both also under long-term deals with the Dodgers.

A fifth round draft pick for the Oakland A's, Muncy's first two seasons in MLB yielded modest results. Between 2016 and 2017, Muncy hit just .195/.290/.321 with 5 home runs and 17 RBIs in 96 total games. In early 2017, he was designated for assigment by the A's.

After spending the 2017 season playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, Muncy was called up in April of 2018. That season saw the Texan break out, hitting 35 home runs and 79 RBIs. The following season, he would gain the first All-Star appearance of his career after hitting .251/.374/.515 with 35 home runs and 98 RBIs.

"Max Muncy gives the Dodgers a 4-2 lead after his 20th home run of the season (via @Dodgers)" - FOX Sports: MLB

In 2023, although the Dodgers met an untimely postseason exit to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Max Muncy put up another banner year. In 135 games, the 6-foot hitter connected for a career-high 36 home runs and 105 RBIs.

Max Muncy signing should continue the Dodgers' offensive dominance

Over the course of the 2023 season, the Dodgers scored 906 runs, which was the second-most in MLB. With 105 RBIs, Muncy was directly responsible for 1 in 9 runs scored by his team. With the extension, the Dodgers are ensuring that their red-hot offensive core will stay in place for the next number of seasons. Hopefully, for fans of the Dodgers, future years of Muncy's tenure with the team will yield better results than fans had to confront during the 2023 playoffs.