Noah Syndergaard has had a tough time lately with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hoping to rejuvenate his career at the club, this season for the pitcher has gone horribly bad. Now the club's persistence to keep him in the rotation has attracted somewhat of an outrage among fans.

At the peak of his career, Noah Syndergaard used to be one of the best in the game. His career started off with the New York Mets where he spent six seasons and finished with a 47-31 record and a 3.32 ERA. He dominated the 2016 season with a 14-9 record and was also called up to the All-Star roster.

The 30-year-old left the Mets in late 2021 and has since then wandered around clubs. Syndergaard moved to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of last season before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, where he managed a 10-10 record with a 3.94 ERA.

In the last offseason, he signed with the Dodgers for a one-year deal of $13 million, but there has been plenty of doubts if he has been able to repay that amount yet. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020, Syndergaard has failed to be at his best.

This season with a 1-4 record his ERA stands at 6.54. Certainly signing him was perhaps a gamble for LA, however, their persistence to keep him in the lineup shows that the trust is still there.

Matthew Moreno @Matthew__Moreno Dave Roberts said Noah Syndergaard is making his next start on Wednesday against the Reds. Dave Roberts said Noah Syndergaard is making his next start on Wednesday against the Reds.

Fans were a bit surprised with the decision as they expected the struggling pitcher to be sent to the bullpen with someone else taking his place in the rotation.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Noah Syndergaard's last few games for the Dodgers have been horrific

In his last two games, Syndergaard has given away 11 earned runs. On Thursday night in the Dodgers' game against the Washington Nationals, he conceded three home runs, resulting in five runs. He managed just two strikeouts and the Nationals hit seven times against him.

Dodgers fans will certainly expect that he plays well since the club's management has decided to back him.

