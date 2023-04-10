Los Angeles Dodgers fans are bouncing off the walls after their team was defeated in three of its four games by the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend.

Arizona played at the Chase Field for the first time this season and fell 5-2 to the Dodgers in the series opener last Thursday but powered back to take the last three games of the set. Saturday and Sunday's Diamondbacks victories were particularly impressive, coming with scores of 12-8 and 11-6, respectively.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose dominance in the National League West has been nearly undisputed for the past decade — the team has won 10 of the past 11 NL West pennants — the thumping in Arizona shows that the division may be much more of a dogfight in 2023 than in seasons past.

Arizona split the season-opening four-gamer at Dodger Stadium, winning two games by an identical 2-1 score. However, Los Angeles crushed Arizona by a combined score of 18-3 in their two victories of the series.

Andrew @AndrewDryphone @Dodgers I don’t know how much longer i can take @Dodgers I don’t know how much longer i can take https://t.co/ywMCZDJnYA

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won over 100 games in a season four times since 2017, but have just one World Series title to show for their battering of National League opponents over that stretch.

Los Angeles lost back-to-back World Series in 2017 and 2018. The team has made the playoffs every year since 2013, but there are concerns about diminishing returns as time continues to march forward.

With a 5-5 record on the season, members of Dodger Nation are not handling the concept of struggling well, even though they are not yet in an untenable position.

The Dodgers' sister team, the Los Angeles Angels, have had their recent struggles well documented. Despite making the playoffs just once since 2009, the Angels have won as many World Series games this century as the Dodgers. The Angels topped the San Francisco Giants for the 2002 MLB crown.

Giants up next for Los Angeles Dodgers

Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers argues with home plate umpire Lance Barrett

Up next for the Dodgers is a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants sit just one-half game behind the third-place Dodgers in the NL West standings.

