On July 5, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts earned his 700th career win as a manager after his team bested the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 6-4.

A former player who spent a decade in the MLB, Roberts has been the manager of the Dodgers since 2016. During that time, he has never managed a losing season, and has amassed an impressive 701-418 record in the Dodgers dugout.

In addition to regular season success, Dave Roberts also managed the 2020 Dodgers to victory at the World Series. You might think that his strong record would have gained him a great deal of support from his fanbase. However, feelings seem to be more mixed than that.

Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation Dave Roberts won his 700th game a few nights ago.



How will Dave Roberts be remembered as a manager? Dave Roberts won his 700th game a few nights ago. How will Dave Roberts be remembered as a manager?

"Dave Roberts won his 700th game a few nights ago. How will Dave Roberts be remembered as a manager?" - Dodgers Nation

Despite having won the NL West for eight of the last nine seasons, the Dodgers currently stand 1.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in their division. When asked about Roberts' legacy by a popular Dodgers fan page, the fanbase appeared as though they were not used to losing.

Robert Corrigan @RWCorrigan3 @DodgersNation As the one who wasted so much talent with very little to show for it. For poor pitching decisions in clutch times. @DodgersNation As the one who wasted so much talent with very little to show for it. For poor pitching decisions in clutch times.

fred madrigal @Fast_Freddy33 @DodgersNation He managed a world series team, BUT he also blew a few championships. @DodgersNation He managed a world series team, BUT he also blew a few championships.

Mike @JerseyShoreScre



No manager ever did less with so much talent... @DodgersNation If he does not win another World Series...No manager ever did less with so much talent... @DodgersNation If he does not win another World Series...No manager ever did less with so much talent...

Many of the accusations levied against Roberts accuse the 51-year old of underwhelming, given the talent that exists on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many fans also believe that his 2020 World Series victory came with an asterix on account of the shortened season.

Kevin Dane @KevinDa73215441 @DodgersNation Right now. As a coach who literally had the best talent many years in MLB abd only 1 WS @DodgersNation Right now. As a coach who literally had the best talent many years in MLB abd only 1 WS

Jason Heyward @JocHeyward31 @DodgersNation Great in the regular season, bad at game time decisions in the playoffs @DodgersNation Great in the regular season, bad at game time decisions in the playoffs

For Roberts' entire duration as the manager of the Dodgers, the team has boasted the likes of Clayton Kershaw. A future Hall of Famer, many fans believe that Dave Roberts should have leveraged his star pitcher better to win more championships.

FireRobManfred @cwrozzi @DodgersNation Similar to Kershaw's pitching, Roberts is one of the best regular season managers ever. @DodgersNation Similar to Kershaw's pitching, Roberts is one of the best regular season managers ever.

kidMarine @gbvoces1 @DodgersNation As losing a lot of Playoffs and World Series. @DodgersNation As losing a lot of Playoffs and World Series.

DemBums111winChumps @demchumpsters @DodgersNation As an overachieving manager, who benefitted from the talent he was given, any manager with actual talent would have won multiple WS by now with these past rosters of a 100 plus win seasons.. Instead we got a 60 gamer b.s. WS ring @DodgersNation As an overachieving manager, who benefitted from the talent he was given, any manager with actual talent would have won multiple WS by now with these past rosters of a 100 plus win seasons.. Instead we got a 60 gamer b.s. WS ring

Roberts and his team will wrap up their 4-game series against the Pirates on Thursday night. After that, they will remain at home to welcome the Los Angeles Angels, before heading out on the road to New York to take on the Mets.

Dave Roberts' criticism is the result of a spoiled fanbase

While the Los Angeles Dodgers are underwhelming this season, most MLB teams would figuratively kill to have a manager like Roberts. One World Series victory in seven seasons is not a bad batting average, especially in the modern MLB.

It remains to be seen what Roberts will do with the 2023 Dodgers. However 700 victories is no small feat, and it speaks to the persistence and directional capabilities of the manager, regardless of what some Dodgers fans might say.

