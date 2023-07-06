On July 5, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts earned his 700th career win as a manager after his team bested the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 6-4.
A former player who spent a decade in the MLB, Roberts has been the manager of the Dodgers since 2016. During that time, he has never managed a losing season, and has amassed an impressive 701-418 record in the Dodgers dugout.
In addition to regular season success, Dave Roberts also managed the 2020 Dodgers to victory at the World Series. You might think that his strong record would have gained him a great deal of support from his fanbase. However, feelings seem to be more mixed than that.
"Dave Roberts won his 700th game a few nights ago. How will Dave Roberts be remembered as a manager?" - Dodgers Nation
Despite having won the NL West for eight of the last nine seasons, the Dodgers currently stand 1.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in their division. When asked about Roberts' legacy by a popular Dodgers fan page, the fanbase appeared as though they were not used to losing.
Many of the accusations levied against Roberts accuse the 51-year old of underwhelming, given the talent that exists on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many fans also believe that his 2020 World Series victory came with an asterix on account of the shortened season.
For Roberts' entire duration as the manager of the Dodgers, the team has boasted the likes of Clayton Kershaw. A future Hall of Famer, many fans believe that Dave Roberts should have leveraged his star pitcher better to win more championships.
Roberts and his team will wrap up their 4-game series against the Pirates on Thursday night. After that, they will remain at home to welcome the Los Angeles Angels, before heading out on the road to New York to take on the Mets.
Dave Roberts' criticism is the result of a spoiled fanbase
While the Los Angeles Dodgers are underwhelming this season, most MLB teams would figuratively kill to have a manager like Roberts. One World Series victory in seven seasons is not a bad batting average, especially in the modern MLB.
It remains to be seen what Roberts will do with the 2023 Dodgers. However 700 victories is no small feat, and it speaks to the persistence and directional capabilities of the manager, regardless of what some Dodgers fans might say.
