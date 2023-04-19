Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw won the 200th game of his career on Tuesday night in a 5-0 shutout victory against the New York Mets.

Kershaw joined Don Drysdale and Don Sutton as the only Dodgers pitchers to reach the 200-win mark. He also moved to 22nd on the MLB all-time strikeout list after whiffing nine Mets batters to give him 2,833 in his 16-year major-league career.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke glowingly of Kershaw in his postgame press conference:

"It's hard to imagine the company that he is in. It took a lot of hard work. For us to be a part of it and to be able to watch it in real time is real special."

Kershaw finished the evening with seven innings of work, allowing three hits and no walks.

Clayton Kershaw has pitched his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was selected by the team with the seventh overall pick of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Highland Park High School in Dallas, Tex., and debuted at Dodger Stadium two years later at the tender age of 20.

It took three seasons for Kershaw to get into a groove of dominance. His coming out party as one of the top pitchers in the majors was the first of his three Cy Young Award-winning seasons in 2011. That season, he went 21-5 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.977 WHIP and 248 strikeouts — leading the National League in each category.

Beginning in 2011, Kershaw led the majors in ERA for four consecutive seasons. The run ended after a commanding 2014 season in which he led the entire MLB with a 21-3 record, 1.77 ERA, 0.857 WHIP, and six complete games. The undisputed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers won his second consecutive Cy Young Award and was named the NL Most Valuable Player.

Clayton Kershaw has not had a 20-win season since 2014, but he has remained one of the most feared pitchers in the game since. The nine-time All-Star finally claimed a World Series championship as part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2020 title-winning squad.

There are moments where it's proper to put thoughts of rivalry away and just appreciate when one of the greats of the game marks an achievement in style. Kershaw nailing down win No. 200 against the Mets was one of those nights.

Clayton Kershaw among Los Angeles Dodgers greats

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after making the third out against the New York Mets in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium

Kershaw, now 35, cemented his place among the all-time Dodgers greats with his 200th victory. He is signed through the end of the season on a $20 million contract.

