“You f***ing walk him with two strikes?” - Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy curses out White Sox skipper Tony La Russa for walking Trea Turner with two strikes

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy felt disrespected in the sixth inning of Thursday's game versus the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers were up 7-5 with two outs in the top of the sixth when Trea Turner came up to bat. He was hitting on the heels of Freddie Freeman's, who had just hit an RBI single.

Turner worked himself into a 1-2 count, which clearly favors the pitcher and not himself. But that didn't matter to White Sox manager Tony La Russa. He intentionally walked Trea Turner in order to bring up Max Muncy, who's batting just .150 this season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan



"The guy screaming "He has two strikes, Tony!" after Tony La Russa intentionally walked [Los Angeles Dodgers] Trea Turner on a 1-2 count to pitch to Max Muncy who proceeded to hit a three-run homer is peak chef's kiss." - Jeff Passan

Muncy didn't like that one bit. La Russa was more willing to put two runners on base with Muncy at the plate than pitch to Turner with a 1-2 count.

Muncy worked himself to a 2-2 count. White Sox pitcher Reynaldo Lopez was feeding him steady sliders. Muncy sat on the fifth pitch — a 90 mph slider — and belted it 362 feet to left field.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander MAX MUNCY HAS 5 RBI’s TODAY AFTER THIS HOME RUN



"MAX MUNCY HAS 5 RBI’s TODAY AFTER THIS HOME RUN" - Ben Verlander

It was a three-run shot and one of the most satisfying revenge homers you'll ever see.

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy curses out Tony La Russa for disrespecting him

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy hit just his fourth home run of the season on Thursday.

After making his way around the bases, Muncy stepped on home plate and gave Freeman and Turner high fives, shouting all the while. The broadcast audio couldn't quite make out what Muncy was saying, but "Jomboy Media" put the video in slow motion and did some lip-reading.

Looking closely, it's easy to see Muncy hurling profanities at Tony La Russa. He was cursing out the White Sox manager for intentionally walking Turner with two strikes.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to face Max Muncy



Max answered that with a 3-run home run



"Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to face Max Muncy Max answered that with a 3-run home run "You f***ing walk him with two strikes. F**k you, b***h!" - Jomboy Media

Even the broadcasters were shocked at La Russa's decision. They asked each other, "When was the last time you saw an intentional walk with two strikes?" The league batting average is extremely low on two strikes. La Russa didn't only make a bad analytical decision; he lit a fire inside Max Muncy.

