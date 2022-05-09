Los Angeles Dodgers Injury News: 5-time All-Star pitcher prepares to make his return at home to strengthen National League leaders; Pitcher who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 is expected to rejoin team this month - May 8th, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been doing remarkably well this season. Offensively, the club leads Major League Baseball in runs per game. The team currently sits atop the most competitive division in baseball, the National League West, thanks to a potent offense led by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Cody Bellinger on offense and a resurgent Clayton Kershaw on the mound. The scariest thing about the Los Angeles Dodgers is that the club isn't even at full strength. Pitching-wise, the team has dealt with numerous losses, including suspensions, and some key members of the team are working their way back to the field from injuries. Here is a breakdown of the status of key injured players for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report update:

David Price: ETA (Week of May 9)

Price was placed on the IL after testing positive for COVID 19. Despite being vaccinated, the five-time American League All-Star was experiencing symptoms and was sent to extended Spring Training to build up his arm strength. He will return in the next few days to resume his new role as a reliever, in which he currently holds a 1.93 earned run average.

Dustin May: ETA (Mid-August)

The young LA Dodgers star had Tommy John surgery in the 2021 season and is slowly working his way back to the club. He is currently on pace to pitch in live batting practice by the end of the month. The team is optimistic May will be able to join the club for a playoff push later this season.

May has a high ceiling in this Dodgers rotation as the team looks to pass the torch from Clayton Kershaw.

Andrew Heaney: (ETA Late May)

The Dodgers southpaw seemed to be tapping his potential after joining the club following a tenure with the LA Angels. He began a throwing progression last week for a shoulder injury.

In 10.1 innings, Heaney struck out 16 batters and has not yielded a run to opponents.

Blake Treinen: (ETA Mid-July)

After arriving from the Oakland Athletics via free agency, Treinen established himself as a key setup man for the Dodgers and was an integral part of the bullpen. He is currently beginning rehab for a shoulder injury and likely will be out until July.

If these four pitchers can return to form when they are fully healed, the LA Dodgers are likely to blast what may go down as the most well-rounded, balanced team of the century as the team finds itself in a spot to claim its second title in three years.

