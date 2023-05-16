Ever since the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Dave Roberts in 2015, the former outfielder has developed into one of the most well-respected managers in the MLB.

The son of an African-American father and Japanese mother, Roberts became the first manager of Asian heritage to capture a World Series ring after the Dodgers brought silverware home in 2020.

Despite managing his team to first-place divisional finishes in six of his seven seasons at the helm, a certain situation in a recent game had fans calling for his head.

The Dodgers played host to the Minnesota Twins on May 15. After an RBI double by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton knotted the game up at 7, extra innings were needed to determine the outcome.

The teams exchanged runs, tying things up at 8-8. In the bottom of the 11th, runner Jason Heyward reached third base on an infield groundout with one out. It was then up to James Outman to drive in the run. With many expecting Dave Roberts to authorize a sacrifice bunt, the manager instead told Outman to swing away, which ended in a strikeout.

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the game by virtue of a bases-loaded walk in the following inning, fans were not too pleased about Roberts' hesitance to let his team bunt.

In their opinion, a player like Heyward would have easily been able to score from third base in the event of a bunt from Outman. Heyward, 33, has exceeded 20 stolen bases three times in his career.

Blake @BatSpy @DodgersNation Shoutout to Dave Roberts for refusing to bunt. He would have been fired years ago if he weren't such a "nice guy"

Brennon Baker @DortNowitzki Dave Roberts is so unbelievably bad at his job

Many fans seem to believe that Dave Roberts' loveable personality is a reason to look past his managerial inconsistencies. The 50-year-old is under contract with the Dodgers until the 2025 season.

#FIRESCOYOC @BlueChamU @DodgersNation My fucking god this dude only threw two strikes. Would have walked in the wining run if none of these mfers swung

coop @NathanC26175117 @DodgersNation Hope the dude turns it around. Been swining and missing a bunch lately.

With the victory, the Los Angeles Dodgers have increased their lead in the NL West. There are now three whole games between them and second place, a spot currently occupied by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite questionable play by Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers get the job done

For a manager like Dave Roberts, the proof is in the pudding. With a managerial record of 670-393, he is in the top echelon of active major league managers. While Monday's marathon contest went down to the wire and Dave Roberts may have made a questionable call, his team was able to get it done, which is all that matters in the end.

The Dodgers will face the Twins two more times in the series before heading to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.

