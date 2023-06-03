Freddie Freeman, the Dodger's slugger, is enjoying his day off with his wife and children.

Freeman is not only a great player but a great father as well. He seems to enjoy the little time he gets with his kids and loves every part of parenthood. He has a lovely family, which includes three children, two being twins. Freeman shares parental duties with his wife, Chelsea, and takes care of them.

Chelsea took to Instagram to upload cute pictures of Freddie and their children relaxing. She seems happy that Freddie is doing his dad's duties on his day off.

Chelsea Freeman uploaded the story on Instagram

Chelsea wrote, ""Rare off-day but you have two 2-year-olds".

Freddie had shared such an experience with his kids earlier. In April, his twins celebrated their birthdays. The celebration had a Fast and the Furious movie theme, as it was a significant occasion. He has drawn motivation from his kids to succeed this season.

Freddie Freeman says he's a stubborn player

Freddie Freeman, 6X All-Star of Dodgers

Freddie Freeman is a six-time All-Star playing for Los Angeles Dodgers and is in prime form.

However, for some reason, he's known for his stubbornness. He is so much into the game that he schedules specific days each day before the game. He's stubborn about almost everything.

Once the game has begun, he insists on sitting in the same location in the dugout. He also uses the same inside-the-baseball swing every year while attempting to hit line drives in the other direction.

When plans are altered, he dislikes it. He likes things to be done in the right order, like a pitcher on a start day. He has self-described "stubbornness", which allows him to coolly shake off the occasional hitless performance. Freeman said:

"It’s a Freeman trait to be stubborn. You can ask my wife that. I’m very stubborn in my routine. I know how to get through 162 games pretty much healthy, able to conserve energy."

Freeman just ended May establishing franchise records for extra-base hits (24) and doubles (17). He will bring a 20-game hitting streak into this weekend's home series between the Dodgers and the advancing Yankees.

