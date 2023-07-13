Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Rumors: All-Star pitcher, shortstop could join ahead of trade deadline 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not the NL-leading team they were last season. Right now, they're just .002 winning percentage above the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top spot in the NL West.

As a result, the Los Angeles Dodgers are always interested in adding to the current team. They'd like to once again win the division and get back to the World Series, but the NL is very deep. One writer believes two All-Stars could be just what they need.

Writer proposes blockbuster as part of Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors

Could Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolot be headed out west? One MLB insider would like to see it. Zachary Rymer proposed this trade via Sports Illustrated:

"Dodgers get RHP Lucas Giolito and SS Tim Anderson, White Sox get RHP Nick Frasso and C Jesus Galiz: A straight-up trade involving Frasso technically works, but the White Sox would be able to push for at least one more prospect if Anderson does heat up. As a defense-first catcher with power potential, Galiz is precisely what they should want behind the plate in the long run."

While the AL Central is weak and the Chicago White Sox are not all that far behind, they are better off selling at the deadline since they've been an abysmal team.

Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Rumors

That will open the door for players like Anderson and Giolito to find new homes. Will the Dodgers pull the trigger and land the two former All-Stars?

