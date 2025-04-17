  • home icon
  • Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 17, 2025 02:27 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to win a baseball game.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16 - Source: Getty

The LA Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies faced each other again for the third time. In the last two games, the Dodgers took home convincing wins while the Rockies entered the Dodger Stadium with hopes of avoiding second straight sweep.

Bobby Miller took the mound for the Dodgers while German Marquez started for the Rockies.

Miller gave up leadoff single to the Rockies slugger Nick Martini who later came around to score on Kyle Farmer's RBI double to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Final
Rockies1
Dodgers-
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats

Dodgers

HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
S. Ohtani DH00000000.280.379.520.8990.0
M. Betts SS00000000.279.371.508.8800.0
F. Freeman 1B00000000.296.367.593.9590.0
T. Hernandez RF00000000.281.309.563.8710.0
M. Conforto LF00000000.208.364.396.7600.0
T. Edman 2B00000000.274.308.575.8830.0
M. Muncy 3B00000000.167.281.241.5220.0
A. Pages CF00000000.151.286.283.5690.0
A. Barnes C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
Total00000000-----
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
B. Miller0.231102013.504.50-1.0
Total0.2311020---
Rockies

HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
N. Martini RF11100000.324.405.378.7832.0
S. Bouchard LF10000011.176.364.353.717-0.5
R. McMahon 3B10000011.213.300.344.644-0.5
K. Farmer SS10110000.346.386.519.9053.0
H. Goodman DH10100000.231.298.462.7601.0
M. Toglia 1B10000012.164.203.213.416-0.5
M. Moniak CF00000000.222.300.417.7170.0
B. Fulford C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Amador 2B00000000.100.100.200.3000.0
Total61310034-----
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
G. Marquez0.00000004.601.470.0
Total0.0000000---
Edited by Krutik Jain
