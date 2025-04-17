Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16
The LA Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies faced each other again for the third time. In the last two games, the Dodgers took home convincing wins while the Rockies entered the Dodger Stadium with hopes of avoiding second straight sweep.
Bobby Miller took the mound for the Dodgers while German Marquez started for the Rockies.
Miller gave up leadoff single to the Rockies slugger Nick Martini who later came around to score on Kyle Farmer's RBI double to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score
Team
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Final
Rockies
1
Dodgers
-
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats
Dodgers
HITTERS
AB
R
H
RBI
HR
BB
SO
LOB
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
FPTS
S. Ohtani DH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.280
.379
.520
.899
0.0
M. Betts SS
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.279
.371
.508
.880
0.0
F. Freeman 1B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.296
.367
.593
.959
0.0
T. Hernandez RF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.281
.309
.563
.871
0.0
M. Conforto LF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.208
.364
.396
.760
0.0
T. Edman 2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.274
.308
.575
.883
0.0
M. Muncy 3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.167
.281
.241
.522
0.0
A. Pages CF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.151
.286
.283
.569
0.0
A. Barnes C
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
.000
0.0
Total
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
-
-
PITCHERS
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
WHIP
FPTS
B. Miller
0.2
3
1
1
0
2
0
13.50
4.50
-1.0
Total
0.2
3
1
1
0
2
0
-
-
-
Rockies
HITTERS
AB
R
H
RBI
HR
BB
SO
LOB
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
FPTS
N. Martini RF
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
.324
.405
.378
.783
2.0
S. Bouchard LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
.176
.364
.353
.717
-0.5
R. McMahon 3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
.213
.300
.344
.644
-0.5
K. Farmer SS
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
.346
.386
.519
.905
3.0
H. Goodman DH
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.231
.298
.462
.760
1.0
M. Toglia 1B
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
.164
.203
.213
.416
-0.5
M. Moniak CF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.222
.300
.417
.717
0.0
B. Fulford C
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
.000
0.0
A. Amador 2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.100
.100
.200
.300
0.0
Total
6
1
3
1
0
0
3
4
-
-
-
-
-
PITCHERS
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
WHIP
FPTS
G. Marquez
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4.60
1.47
0.0
Total
0.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-
-
-
About the author
Krutik Jain
Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.
A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.
A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.