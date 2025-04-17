Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 16

The LA Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies faced each other again for the third time. In the last two games, the Dodgers took home convincing wins while the Rockies entered the Dodger Stadium with hopes of avoiding second straight sweep.

Bobby Miller took the mound for the Dodgers while German Marquez started for the Rockies.

Miller gave up leadoff single to the Rockies slugger Nick Martini who later came around to score on Kyle Farmer's RBI double to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Rockies 1 Dodgers -

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats

Dodgers

HITTERS AB R H RBI HR BB SO LOB AVG OBP SLG OP S FPTS S. Ohtani DH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280 .379 .520 .899 0.0 M. Betts SS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .279 .371 .508 .880 0.0 F. Freeman 1B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .296 .367 .593 .959 0.0 T. Hernandez RF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .281 .309 .563 .871 0.0 M. Conforto LF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 .364 .396 .760 0.0 T. Edman 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274 .308 .575 .883 0.0 M. Muncy 3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 .281 .241 .522 0.0 A. Pages CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .151 .286 .283 .569 0.0 A. Barnes C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0.0 Total 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - - - -

PITCHERS IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WHI P FPTS B. Miller 0.2 3 1 1 0 2 0 13.50 4.50 -1.0 Total 0.2 3 1 1 0 2 0 - - -

Rockies

HITTERS AB R H RBI HR BB SO LOB AVG OBP SLG OP S FPTS N. Martini RF 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .324 .405 .378 .783 2.0 S. Bouchard LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .176 .364 .353 .717 -0.5 R. McMahon 3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .213 .300 .344 .644 -0.5 K. Farmer SS 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 .346 .386 .519 .905 3.0 H. Goodman DH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 .298 .462 .760 1.0 M. Toglia 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 .164 .203 .213 .416 -0.5 M. Moniak CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 .300 .417 .717 0.0 B. Fulford C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0.0 A. Amador 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 .100 .200 .300 0.0 Total 6 1 3 1 0 0 3 4 - - - - -

PITCHERS IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WHI P FPTS G. Marquez 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4.60 1.47 0.0 Total 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - - -

