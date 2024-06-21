"Losing teeth but winning games" - Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares son Charlie's grit and tenacity while playing in little leagues

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, avidly attends her eldest son Charlie's baseball games in the Little League. Just like his father, he started showcasing a deep interest in the sport at a very young age.

Freddie too loves to play ball with his son during off days from MLB but it was his wife this time around who shared an image of Charlie with a broken tooth while stating his grit and tenacity on the field.

Chelsea Freeman shared the image of her son showing a smile while she held a bloody napkin right in front of his face. She captioned her Instagram story:

"That's now 3 teeth lost while playing baseball."

"Losing teeth but winning games! Charlie has true grit!"

Freddie Freeman met Chelsea when he was playing with the Atlanta Braves and she was pursuing a graduate degree from the University of Central Florida. The duo began dating in June 2011 and got engaged in January 2014. They got married in November 2014 in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The couple are proud parents to three kids. Their eldest son, Charlie, was born on September 15, 2016. The other two sons were born two months apart in 2020 and 2021 via surrogacy and Chelsea's normal pregnancy and are therefore dubbed as 'twins with a twist.' They are named Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman.

Both Chelsea and Charlie were among the first people to leave the stands and rush to the field to embrace Freddie Freeman after the Atlanta Braves had clinched the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros in six games. The couple's eldest son had started showcasing an interest in the sport from a young age which is why Freddie and his wife nudged to him to start playing in the little leagues.

When Chelsea captured son Charlie following in the footsteps of dad, Freddie Freeman

Charlie Freeman plays for the Orange County Crush in the Little League, and in a recent game, he was observed taking to the mound and impressing the masses with his strike-throwing abilities. Chelsea took to Instagram to post a story on her son's excellent talent on the field and captioned the story as:

"Getting ready to deal at mini Dodger Stadium"

Just like his father, Freddie Freeman, Charlie is determined to make a mark for his team whenever he takes the field.