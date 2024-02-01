"Lot of drama for a home opener L" "The end is nigh" - MLB fans react as Guardians home opener expected to coincide with a solar eclipse

Something that has not happened since 1806 will take place when the Cleveland Guardians take the field against the Chicago White Sox in their home opener at Progressive Field on April 8. At 3:13 p.m. EDT, Cleveland will witness a total solar eclipse, a once-in-a-generation occurrence.

Amid this, fans have gotten into a frenzy and stormed to X/Twitter to share their reactions. Some fans considered this as a bad omen, while others expect it to be the season where the Guardians win it all:

"A lot of drama for a home opener L," one fan said.

"THE END IS NIGH," another quipped.

Here are some more fan reactions:

The event will see the moon aligning itself between the sun and the Earth, which will result in the sun's light being blocked out, plunging the city into darkness for around three to four minutes. However, the astronomical event has happened only three times in a 638-year span, and the next one isn't until 2444:

"It's a really, really, really big deal," said Jay Ryan, an eclipse educator. "It's hard to communicate to people how big of a deal this is. They've seen a partial eclipse in the past, and were like, meh. This is breathtaking." [via FoxSports].

Logistical concerns and start time for Guardians' home opener amid rare astronomy event

Amid the solar eclipse, the Guardians haven't yet decided on the start time of their opener. Logistical concerns arose after officials reported that around 200,000 visitors are expected to arrive in Cleveland to view the event. Around 50,000 people will attend an event held by NASA at the Great Lakes Science Center to witness and broadcast the event.

It doesn't stop there, as there will be college hoops fans coming in to watch the NCAA Women's Final Four from April 5-7. In recent years, the Guardians have opted for a 4:10 p.m. start time for openers.

The Guardians, who will embark on a 10-game away journey, are scheduled to decide on their opener in the coming days.

