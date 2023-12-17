Lourdes Gurriel Jr. contract: Diamondbacks outfielder commits to $42,000,000 deal with World Series runner-ups

Last year, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. featured on a D-Backs team that overcame virtually all expectations to make it to the World Series. Now, management has returned the favor by inking the outfielder to the longest and most lucrative contract of his career.

On Sunday, MLB insider Jeff Passan broke news that Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks had come to terms on a new deal. According to Passan, the contract will see the 30-year old earn $42 million over the next three years. The deal also reportedly carries a club option for the 2027 season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Outfielder Lourdes Gurriel’s deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks is for three years and $42 million with a club option for a fourth season, sources tell me and @kyliemcd The deal also includes an opt-out after the second season." - Jeff Passan

2023 was Gurriel's first season on the D-Backs after arriving via a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays the previous offseason. In 145 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a career-high 24 home runs alongside 82 RBIs and a slashline of .261/.309/.463.

Prior to his move to the desert, Gurriel had spent the previous five seasons playing with the Jays. Gurriel Jr defected from his native Cuba alongside his older brother in 2016. Within months, both were signed to contracts with MLB teams and began their respective journeys in the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

"Back-to-back for the #DBacks Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Takes Aaron Nola deep. It is 2-0. #EmbraceTheChaos" -

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also played an important role in the D-Backs' unexpected 2023 postseason run. The Cuban hit .265 with 3 home runs and 10 RBIs. Gurriel homered in three of the four series played by the D-Backs, including in Game 4 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be a natural home for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Surrounded by young talents like Alek Thomas, Gabriel Moreno, and Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel's presence on the energetic young Arizona Diamondbacks almost came together to win the World Series for the team in 2023.

Although they missed the mark last year, the D-Backs are a team that has a lot of people very excited for the future. By committing to keeping Gurriel around for longer, the Snakes have shown that they are serious about the future, and more importantly, have trust in the core that has delivered the team's best result in two decades.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.