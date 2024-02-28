"Love it!" - Mike Trout approves passionate Angels fan's gigantic 'Trout' sign as epic tribute garners attention of 3x AL MVP

LA Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout uploaded a post of approval for the huge sign put up by fans during Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tempe Diablo Stadium. The 32-year-old slugger featured and scored in their Cactus League encounter against the Brewers as he prepares for another season in LA. Fans put up a huge sign of his name on the hill outside the stadium, and Trout acknowledged it after the game with a post on social media.

Mike Trout was selected by the LA Angels in the 2009 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2011. He won the NL Rookie of the Year in his first full season in 2012 and also made the 30-30 club. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers of his generation, and it remains a small miracle that he has not won the World Series yet.

While many fans and analysts around the country have accused Trout of being too loyal to the Angels over his career, it is clear to see why he has always remained in LA. He is the face of the franchise and continues to be a fan favorite. It was seen once again on Tuesday as one fan put up a gigantic "Trout" sign outside the Tempe Diablo Stadium for him to see, in a similar fashion to the famous Hollywood sign in LA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He did see it, replying to it on social media: "Love it!"

Expand Tweet

How can Mike Trout improve on his career-worst season from last year?

While LA Angels slugger Mike Trout is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league, the thee-time NL MVP is coming off the worst season of his career so far.

Expand Tweet

Trout finished last season with a .263 average and a .858 OPS, which were both well below his numbers in the past. He had a slow start to the MLB season last year and only started performing in June.

However, he suffered a hamate bone fracture in July, which derailed the rest of his season. He will now be eager to prove that last season was just a slump and that he can still put up better numbers despite his history with injuries.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.