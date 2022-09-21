"Love my Kate & Vivi visits" - New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife reunites with her long-time gal pal Kate Upton

Girlfriends Amy Cole and Kate Upton had a lovely reunion – a sneek peak of which was shared by New York Yankees's Gerrit Cole’s wife. Amy uploaded a picture of the two as an Instagram story, where the girls were all smiles while posing for the photo.

In the picture, Amy wrote:

“Love my Kate & Vivi visits.”

It referred to Upton and Justin Verlander’s three-year-old daughter Genevieve.

Amy and Upton have been friends for a while now. Their husbands were previously teammates for the Houston Astros.

Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander were former Houston Astros teammates.

Gerrit Cole, who is now a pitcher for the Yankees, earlier played for the Astros with Verlander, who is currently a pitcher for the team.

Gerrit Cole’s wife Amy and Kate Upton are bffs

Kate Upton had a “perfect” 30th birthday with her girl pal Amy Cole. She posted a short video in which she’s seen having a gala birthday.

"It was perfect." - Kate Upton

Amy too loved every minute of Upton’s birthday and delighted fans with an epic collection of photos from the birthday bash.

"Kate’s 30th st. barthsday bash! 💃" - Amy Cole

One from a game:

"It’s a Ver-y Cole world Upton here! #GoAstros #Game5" - Kate Upton

Gerrit Cole and Amy Crawford started dating after they met in college and got married in 2016. Amy was previously a well-known softball player. They welcomed their first son, Caden, in 2020. The little boy is often seen cheering on his father at games.

"Boston bound!" - Amy Cole

Amy recently announced on social media that they are expecting their second child.

Justin Verlander married supermodel Kate Upton in 2017. Upton is well known for featuring on the cover page for the "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit issue. The couple share a daughter, who was present on the MLB All-Star carpet this season.

"Can I just take a moment and brag about my husband? 😍 Justin had TJ surgery and had to step away from playing for almost 2 years. He has put in so much work to be where he is today… He is continuing to break records and hit new milestones in his career.

"It was so fun having the family together to support Justin at his 9th All-Star experience. I am so proud of you @justinverlander! ❤️" - Kate Upton

Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. He is an eight-time All-Star.

