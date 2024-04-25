"Love seeing him back where he belongs" - Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda reflects on husband's return to baseball after supporting her through cancer battle

Chad Kuhl is back on the mound, though he is pitching in AAA. That's notable because his wife, Amanda, went through breast cancer recently. She's currently in the maintenance phase of the treatment, with scans showing no sign of disease. The pitcher, as a result, is back in baseball and his family has been able to join him from the stands.

According to the Athletic, it's a welcome sight for Amanda.

“I love seeing him back on the field where he belongs,” she said.

The family has a new normal with everything they have to do, but it's not quite everyone else's version of the word. Amanda said boring might be a better word.

“We welcome boring. Folks have asked what we want out of this season. I’m like, ‘Honestly, a boring season would be lovely,'" she said.

Kuhl currently pitches for the Chicago White Sox organization. He's in AAA Charlotte with the Knights right now, but with how poorly the Sox are playing (they're the worst team in baseball at 3-21), there's a good chance he may soon get a call-up.

Chad Kuhl and family reflect on Amanda's cancer journey

Chad Kuhl and his wife were trying for a second child to add to their growing family, and so she went to a doctor to see about it. The doctor noticed a lump, which he believed could be nothing, but suggested seeing someone about it. It turned out to be breast cancer.

Chad Kuhl is with the White Sox organization

Amanda said once the doctor noticed it, the small lump was all she could think of.

“I was very naive. I didn’t think breast cancer could truly happen to a healthy 30-year-old," she added.

It sent their worlds spiraling, and Kuhl joined the Washington Nationals partly because of their proximity to their families in Delaware. The pitcher praised his wife during this trying time:

“While she was getting all this care, she was looking out for other people which is, in my eyes, pretty amazing," Chad said.

The performance with the Nationals wasn't pretty, though much of that can be attributed to off-field turmoil. Now, he's looking to get back to better form and get back to the majors again.

