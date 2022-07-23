"Loyalty one way is stupidity" - Juan Soto sends a loud and clear message to potential MLB suitors following Derek Jeter's tweet

Juan Soto is making his feelings about the Washington Nationals and his latest contract offer crystal clear. The Dominican All-Star shared a tweet by Derek Jeter on Thursday night. Soto made no commentary, just a cryptic period. His emphasis on Jeter's message has set the baseball community alight and flamed rumors of his exit from Washington.

Soto deleted the tweet shortly after, but the damage was already done. Derek Jeter, who recently released a seven-part documentary series titled "The Captain," tweeted, "Loyalty one way is stupidity." That sentiment obviously struck a chord with Soto.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Juan Soto making his feelings known Juan Soto making his feelings known 👀 https://t.co/rmu9WEP84H

"Juan Soto making his feelings known" - Talkin' Baseball

Some might say analysts and writers are making too much of this latest tweet, but this is part of a larger trend between Soto and the Nationals. After Soto rejected the Nationals' 15-year, $440 million offer, the situation turned sour.

Juan Soto looks destined for a trade after latest twitter spectacle

Juan Soto hits a single in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

When asked about his contract situation at the All-Star Game, Soto was clear about the relationship, saying, "It feels really uncomfortable."

SNY @SNYtv Juan Soto on the Nationals:



"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me. And now all these things come out. You don't know what to trust." Juan Soto on the Nationals:"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me. And now all these things come out. You don't know what to trust." https://t.co/slevulbG9k

"A couple weeks ago, they were saying they will never trade me. And now all these things come out. You don't know what to trust." - SNY

Furthermore, after Soto rejected the Nationals' latest offer, the team allegedly refused to charter a flight for his trip to the ASG. Soto, who seems to have had enough with the Nationals organization, may have interpreted that as a petty move.

Front Office Sports @FOS Juan Soto's agent confirmed that the Washington Nationals "refused" to charter him a flight to the Home Run Derby, after he rejected their $440M contract extension.



Soto flew commercial, arrived in LA at 1:30 a.m, then won the Derby.



(via @usatoday) Juan Soto's agent confirmed that the Washington Nationals "refused" to charter him a flight to the Home Run Derby, after he rejected their $440M contract extension.Soto flew commercial, arrived in LA at 1:30 a.m, then won the Derby.(via @usatoday) https://t.co/BWiPZOaep8

"Juan Soto's agent confirmed that the Washington Nationals 'refused' to charter him a flight to the Home Run Derby, after he rejected their $440M contract extension. Soto flew commercial, arrived in LA at 1:30 a.m, then won the Derby. (via @usatoday)" - Front Office Sports

Derek Jeter is one of a handful of players who played his entire MLB career with one team. That is a rarity. In this day and age, players move around constantly in search of winning titles, better contracts, or in some cases, just a better lifestyle.

There will be no shortage of suitors for Soto. The Dominican slugger is still young at 23 years old. He is hitting .250/.405/.497 this season with 20 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Juan Soto's stock is only rising, especially after his 2022 Home Run Derby victory. The Nationals star was relentless in his approach and beat out some of baseball's biggest names, including Albert Pujols, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Schwarber.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Francisco Giants are all interested. After Soto's latest tweet, those teams will be scrambling to put together offers before the August 2 trade deadline.

