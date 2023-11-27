Famed LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne was has recently been the recipient of wide-spread criticism due to her post on TikTok which talks about her New Jersey accent. She admitted that she never really shies away from her roots and has no trouble telling people that she is from New Jersey.

"Its cawfee. #foryou #nj" - livvy

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the post, Olivia said that she has become tired of her southern LSU classmates asking her to say "coffee" with the typical accent of her native state. Livvy appeared in a video on TikTok with the message, "It's cawfee".

However, fans targeted the video and critised the gymnast for her comical video on the New Jersey accent.

Fans voice their angst at Olivia's recent TikTok Post

"Not all New Jersey talks like that I’m from south Jersey and we don’t talk like that" - nasboy119

"sleep paralysis demon" - Luke Short

"It's cawfee. It's pork roll (made by Taylor Ham Co). And it's "the shore". And Central NJ exists" - Sean

"I'm gonna undollow u" - Jack Fickes dad

"Cringe"

"What did we do to you" - johnwd

"Water and butter are way better. We used to ask our Jersey friend to say those all the time" - thomarus02

"Showing off body to make money no skill at anything" - ben

"Content fell off a cliff" - andrew_schatzz

In a comparatively short order, the LSU gymnast has become one of the most well-known pop culture personalities of the recent era. That said, she has had to deal with a few issues.

Olivia Dunne has previously said that she no longer attends in-person classes and always travels with security personnel due to safety concerns.

Olivia Dunne has become an athlete sensation like no other

Olivia Dunne began competing when she was seven years old, and she once advanced four levels in a single year. She had even attained level 10, the highest level prior to elite, by the time she turned 10-years-old in 2013.

With her sights set on the Olympics, she began attending training camps for the national team.

Expand Tweet

"From Rookie Gymnast to Highest-Paid Female Athlete in the NCAA, Olivia Dunne Opens Up About Stardom" - martin_chr15072

In the seventh grade, she dropped out of public school to homeschool with her mother. She had a very 12-year-old reaction to LSU's recruitment attempts when they started. Olivia laughed and explained:

"At first, I liked LSU because one of their colours was purple." She added, "I was a baby."

Dunne spends the day studying and working out, and at night she creates content for her social media handles. She receives assistance from her elder sister Julz, who enrolled in LSU a year before her and is, according to Olivia, "sometimes the brains behind the operation."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.