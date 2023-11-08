Olivia Dunne, a social media sensation, artistic gymnast and Paul Skenes' girlfriend, looks to maintain a healthy balance between her personal and social lives and dislikes discussing them in public.

Dunner expresses gratitude for her experience at LSU and for teaching her how to handle stardom. She says she's "still learning" how to strike a balance between her internet and private lives while navigating her public romantic engagement with baseball star Paul Skenes.

"I've definitely learned over the past few years that, this past year mostly, that keeping certain things private is okay," Dunne said to People.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After fans started interpreting social media cues, the 21-year-old Skenes announced his relationship with Dunne in August. In an interview, he noted that the focus on their relationship "can be a pain in the butt sometimes."

Back in the boot! - paulskenes

Paul Skenes' Bradenton Marauders Single-A debut was attended by Olivia Dunne, and as usual, her presence created mayhem. The ruckus was so huge that she left her seat for the broadcast booth behind home plate to avoid fans.

Olivia Dunne has remarkable flexibility

Dunne is the most valuable women's collegiate athlete as of 2022 and has been a member of the USA national team. The 2023 SI Swimsuit model did what she does best: dominate on the gymnasium floor while showcasing her toned body and powerful arms and legs.

Tiger nation let’s ride😎- livvydunne

During one of her practice sessions, the 21-year-old LSU gymnast was seen sitting on one leg and arm outstretched and toes pointing.

Dunne displayed her amazing form by doing a flawless mid-air split, extending her arms in front of her and bending her head and neck back. The native of New Jersey wore a casual black high-neck leotard with her long, blond hair thrown up in an untidy floppy bun.

Dunne is reportedly ready for her final year as an LSU gymnast and is taking this year's security very seriously following a terrifying event last year. When her team traveled to compete at the University of Utah, the LSU standout had to deal with an unruly environment.

Olivia Dunne was injured at the time, with large groups of young men gathering outside the structure chanting, "We want Livvy."