LSU softball star Tori Edwards makes history with 405 lbs deadlift record | WATCH

LSU softball redshirt freshman Tori Edwards made history by deadlifting an astonishing 405 pounds, setting a new benchmark for strength at the school. The feat was performed without a weight belt and with relative ease.

Ad

Meanwhile, teammates surrounding her were full of cheers as soon as she accomplished the feat. On Wednesday, LSU's social media uploaded a video of the same as Edwards made history.

"She’s like that 💪," the post was captioned.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Standing at 5-foot-11, Edwards was a top-25 national recruit before joining LSU.

Her 2024 freshman season was cut short due to injury. However, she has rebounded in a big way this season. She appeared in three games and earned two starts, recording her first collegiate hit and run in a weekend series against Memphis (Feb. 9-10).

She was named to the 2023-24 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Everything there is to know about Tori Edwards

According to her LSU page, Tori Edwards was born on March 18, 2005. Her family also has an athletic background. Her father, Tyrone Edwards, played football at Cal Berkeley, while her mother, Tammy, was a cheerleader at Washington State. She has two siblings: Bria and Ty’son, who plays football at Columbia University. Tori plans to pursue a degree in mass communications.

Ad

Edwards graduated from Edward S. Marcus High School in Texas. There, she was a three-time District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 DFW FP All-Metro Plex First Team and 2023 Texas High School All-State Team by Softball Live.

She batted .463 with 44 hits and 43 RBIs in her 2022 season. She also helped lead her team to the TSWA 6A All-State Tournament.

She was also a star in the travel circuit, playing for Texas Glory. There, she won the 2023 18U TFL Summer Championship. She was co-champion in the 2023 18U USSSA Texas Glory Summer Shootout. Moreover, she reached the top of the podium at the 2023 18U TPC Texas State Championships and was named to the 2022 Extra Innings Softball 18U All-Summer Team.

Tori Edwards entered college ranked No. 21 (tied) in her recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More