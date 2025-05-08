LSU softball star Tori Edwards makes history with 405 lbs deadlift record | WATCH

LSU softball redshirt freshman Tori Edwards made history by deadlifting an astonishing 405 pounds, setting a new benchmark for strength at the school. The feat was performed without a weight belt and with relative ease.
Meanwhile, teammates surrounding her were full of cheers as soon as she accomplished the feat. On Wednesday, LSU's social media uploaded a video of the same as Edwards made history.
"She’s like that 💪," the post was captioned.
Standing at 5-foot-11, Edwards was a top-25 national recruit before joining LSU.
Her 2024 freshman season was cut short due to injury. However, she has rebounded in a big way this season. She appeared in three games and earned two starts, recording her first collegiate hit and run in a weekend series against Memphis (Feb. 9-10).
She was named to the 2023-24 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll.
Everything there is to know about Tori Edwards
According to her LSU page, Tori Edwards was born on March 18, 2005. Her family also has an athletic background. Her father, Tyrone Edwards, played football at Cal Berkeley, while her mother, Tammy, was a cheerleader at Washington State. She has two siblings: Bria and Ty’son, who plays football at Columbia University. Tori plans to pursue a degree in mass communications.
Edwards graduated from Edward S. Marcus High School in Texas. There, she was a three-time District 6-6A Offensive Player of the Year, 2023 DFW FP All-Metro Plex First Team and 2023 Texas High School All-State Team by Softball Live.
She batted .463 with 44 hits and 43 RBIs in her 2022 season. She also helped lead her team to the TSWA 6A All-State Tournament.
She was also a star in the travel circuit, playing for Texas Glory. There, she won the 2023 18U TFL Summer Championship. She was co-champion in the 2023 18U USSSA Texas Glory Summer Shootout. Moreover, she reached the top of the podium at the 2023 18U TPC Texas State Championships and was named to the 2022 Extra Innings Softball 18U All-Summer Team.
Tori Edwards entered college ranked No. 21 (tied) in her recruiting class by Extra Inning Softball.