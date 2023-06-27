Tre Morgan and the LSU Tigers won the 2023 College World Series on Monday night, beating the Florida Gators 18-4 in the deciding Game 3 of the series.

The young second baseman starred again, helping his team to their seventh national championship since 1991. After the game, Morgan expressed his jubilation and emotionally celebrated his lifelong dream of winning the title.

Morgan has emerged as one of the elite college baseball players in the country over the past few months. His impressive defensive prowess has caught the attention of the entire country and has quickly made him one of the most interesting young prospects in college baseball.

After a close Game 1 where LSU managed to scrape a 4-3 win, they had a chance to win the title in Game 2. Instead, they lost by 20 runs and left it till Game 3 to produce the goods.

When the time came, they blew away the Florida Gators to win with a comfortable 18-4 result. Omaha was draped in purple and yellow after that and visibly emotional Tre Morgan spoke to reporters about how much the win meant to him.

“My younger self would be so happy".

Tre Morgan stars while LSU's Dylan Crews is named Golden Spikes winner

The Golden Spikes Award is given to the top amateur baseball player in the country and is awarded based on the player's athletic ability, sportsmanship, character, and overall contribution to the sport.

While Tre Morgan announced himself as one of the top prospects in the country, teammate Dylan Crews picked up the 45th Golden Spikes Award to take the top spot in terms of value.

Crews became only the second LSU player to win the title in their history, following Ben McDonald, who won it in 1989. He has sat on top of the charts in most offensive categories across the country and capped it by leading his team to the College World Series title.

It seems only a matter of time until he starts making headlines in the MLB as well.

