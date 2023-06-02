LSU vs Tulane NCAA Baseball Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

The Lousiana State University (LSU) Tigers are set to face the Tulane Green Wave in the first round of the NCAA Baton Rouge regional bracket on Friday, 3 pm (ET) at the Alex Box stadium. The bracket is hosted by the LSU Tigers, who are seeded fifth nationally and are favorites to reach the Men's College World Series.

The LSU Tigers are the clear favorites in the game, entering it with a 43-15 record compared to Tulane, who are the lowest-seeded team in the bracket, and have a 19-40 record.

LSU are participating in the NCAA tournament for the 11th year in a row and the 35th time in their history. They have six national championships, which is the second-most in NCAA history. Meanwhile, the Tulane Green Wave qualified for the NCAA after winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament last week. They entered the tournament as the seventh seed.

There are several options for fans to watch the games online and on TV. The games will be available to watch on ESPN, ESPN+, and the ESPN app. While the games will be broadcast nationwide on the ESPN network. Viewers who want to stream the games online can do so through the ESPN app.

Here are the start times of the first round of matches in the Baton Rouge Regional:

June 2, 3 pm (ET): LSU Tigers vs Tulane

June 2, 8 pm (ET): Oregon St. vs Sam Houston

Players to watch in the LSU vs Tulane NCAA game

The LSU Tigers will be looking to compete for the seventh title in their rich history but will have plenty of challenges along the way. Their brightest stars in the team are right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, who is the country-wide leader in strikeouts, and second baseman Gavin Dugas, who is fourth in the nation in hit-by-pitch

Tulane are a team hitting .250 with 81 home runs and 62 steals in 85 attempts so far this year. Their outfielder Teo Banks was named the MVP in last week's AAC tournament win, with the youngster batting .303 on the year with 11 doubles, one triple, 18 homers, and 51 RBI. Catcher Brennan Lambert is another bright player to watch for the Green Wave.

