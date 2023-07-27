Lucas Giolito Angels Trade: What are the Chicago White Sox getting in return for the right-handed pitcher

The Los Angeles Angels made a significant trade on Wednesday, acquiring right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez from the Chicago White Sox. In exchange for the two talented pitchers, the Angels traded two top prospects, catcher Edgar Quero, and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Lucas Giolito, originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2012 MLB draft, made his MLB debut in 2016 before being traded to the White Sox. This year, he has been a valuable asset to the Chicago team, making 21 starts and posting a 3.79 ERA with 131 strikeouts, ranking him tenth in the American League.

Reynaldo Lopez, on the other hand, has primarily served as a reliever this season, appearing in 43 games and registering a 2-5 record with a 4.29 ERA and four saves. Notably, he has been on a hot streak in his last 24 outings for the White Sox, boasting a remarkable 1.75 ERA and an impressive eight-game streak without allowing a run.

Who did the LA Angels trade in return for their new pitchers

In return for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, the Los Angeles Angels see two of their top prospects make their way to the Chicago White Sox. Ky Bush is a left-handed pitcher who has played for the ACL Angels and Double-A Rocket City this season, with a 7.20 ERA combined between the two teams. He has gone 8-10 with a 4.47 ERA over the last three seasons in the minor leagues.

Catcher Edgar Quero is the other player making his way to Chicago, with the catcher hitting a .245 (62/253) average with three home runs and 35 RBI this season.