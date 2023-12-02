Lucas Giolito Free Agency Update: Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly targeting ex-White Sox pitcher 

According to the LA Times, the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in bringing hometown talent Lucas Giolito into the club to bolster their bullpen for next season. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher played for the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians last year, and has now entered free agency. The former White Sox started having a decent record with the Chicago side but struggled after being traded in 2023.

Lucas Giolito was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 2012 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. After the season, he was traded to the White Sox with whom he finished 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA in his first season. Hence, he proved to be a reliable arm for the White Sox in the six years he spent with them.

However, things turned downhill for him after being traded to the Angels in July 2023, leading to being posted on waivers after six starts. He was claimed by the Guardians for the remainder of the season and entered free agency afterward. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Dodgers are interested in securing Giolito to bolster their bullpen. He may not be among the frontline in the beginning, but it could be an opportunity to turn his career around.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lucas Giolito's durability could be the major factor behind the Dodgers' interest

There is no doubt that the 2023 MLB season was one of the worst seen by Lucas Giolito in his career. He recorded a 6.89 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels and then a 7.04 ERA with the Cleveland Guardians over the course of the season.

However, he is a proven All-Star caliber arm who can strike out hitters while limiting his free passes. His durability is another huge factor, having made over 30 appearances in the last three seasons. Hence, while a long-term contract is not expected, a contract of one or two years could be a good move for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.