Lucas Giolito and girlfriend Madalana join Josh Winckowski and wife Rhea for chic double date night in Boston

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and his girlfriend, Madalana, enjoyed dinner with his teammate, Josh Winckowski, and his wife, Rhea. The two couples went to Prima Boston on Tuesday.Madalana shared snaps on her Instagram, tagging Winckowski, Rhea and Giolito. She also reshared Rhea's story, which highlighted a sophisticated restaurant table setting with roasted Brussels sprouts.Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, shared stories. (mvds_____/Instagram)Rhea also made a post for Madalana’s birthday. She shared a photo of Madalana holding a large bouquet, while wearing a black leather shirt with wide-leg pants.“Happy birthday to my Mvds@,” Rhea wrote on Instagram.Madalana later uploaded a birthday celebration moment story. It featured colorful flowers, greeting cards and a teddy bear surrounded by gifts. She added a teary-eyed and heart emoji, which likely conveyed her feelings.Lucas Giolito's girlfriend Madalana shared stories. (rhea_winckowski/mvds_____/Instagram)Lucas Giolito and his girlfriend, Madalana, had a day out at Lookout FarmsLucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, posted a carousel on Instagram on Saturday from their trip to Lookout Farm in Massachusetts. The images highlighted Madalana's brown plaid jacket, light blue jeans and tan boots, while petting a goat through the fence.Giolito kept it casual, wearing a T-shirt and held an apple in his palm. Another image showed a display of honey sticks, a honey jar and a hot honey bottle with a sign that read “Bee happy.”“A day on the farm 🌾,” Madalana wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Giolito missed the entire postseason because of an elbow injury he suffered on Sept. 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox were eliminated in Game 3 of the American League wild-card series as the Yankees defeated them 4-0. It was their first postseason appearance since 2021.Before the injury, Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA across 145 innings in 26 starts.