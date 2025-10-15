  • home icon
  • Lucas Giolito and girlfriend Madalana join Josh Winckowski and wife Rhea for chic double date night in Boston

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 15, 2025 16:59 GMT
Lucas Giolito and girlfriend Madalana.(mvds_____/Instagram)
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and his girlfriend, Madalana, enjoyed dinner with his teammate, Josh Winckowski, and his wife, Rhea. The two couples went to Prima Boston on Tuesday.

Madalana shared snaps on her Instagram, tagging Winckowski, Rhea and Giolito. She also reshared Rhea's story, which highlighted a sophisticated restaurant table setting with roasted Brussels sprouts.

Lucas Giolito&#039;s girlfriend, Madalana, shared stories. (mvds_____/Instagram)
Rhea also made a post for Madalana’s birthday. She shared a photo of Madalana holding a large bouquet, while wearing a black leather shirt with wide-leg pants.

“Happy birthday to my Mvds@,” Rhea wrote on Instagram.

Madalana later uploaded a birthday celebration moment story. It featured colorful flowers, greeting cards and a teddy bear surrounded by gifts. She added a teary-eyed and heart emoji, which likely conveyed her feelings.

Lucas Giolito&#039;s girlfriend Madalana shared stories. (rhea_winckowski/mvds_____/Instagram)
Lucas Giolito and his girlfriend, Madalana, had a day out at Lookout Farms

Lucas Giolito's girlfriend, Madalana, posted a carousel on Instagram on Saturday from their trip to Lookout Farm in Massachusetts. The images highlighted Madalana's brown plaid jacket, light blue jeans and tan boots, while petting a goat through the fence.

Giolito kept it casual, wearing a T-shirt and held an apple in his palm. Another image showed a display of honey sticks, a honey jar and a hot honey bottle with a sign that read “Bee happy.”

“A day on the farm 🌾,” Madalana wrote.
Meanwhile, Giolito missed the entire postseason because of an elbow injury he suffered on Sept. 23 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Red Sox were eliminated in Game 3 of the American League wild-card series as the Yankees defeated them 4-0. It was their first postseason appearance since 2021.

Before the injury, Giolito posted a 3.41 ERA across 145 innings in 26 starts.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
