Lucas Giolito had a debut to forget for the Cleveland Guardians after he was struck all over the park in his start against the Minnesota Twins.

The new signee proved ineffective against the road team as they inflicted damage on the starter on their way to a 20-6 win.

Giolito started off the season with the Chicago White Sox. He had a successful spell with the club having had an All-Star appearance with the team in 2019 and recording a no-hitter in the following season.

But after a subpar season, he was dealt by the White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the trade deadline. He was traded alongside right-hander Reynaldo Lopez in an effort to add more depth to the Halos' pitching options.

However, having fallen out of contention for any postseason spots, the Angels decided to shelve players releasing them as waivers.

This includes the duo of Giolito and Lopez who made their way to Cleveland, who still have an outside chance at the AL Central. This put their series against the Minnesota Twins, who currently lead the division, in an important position for the Guardians' season.

However, nothing went to plan for the home team as they were dealt with runs right from the start. Giolito conceded a grand slam to rookie Royce Lewis and earned nine runs overall on seven hits. He struck out three while also walking three in 76 pitches over three innings.

Fans of the franchise took an exception as they wrote him off after the game

What does the future hold for Lucas Giolito?

Chances of Lucas Giolito being released by the Cleveland Guardians at the end of the season are high as he was brought on as a temporary option to give some semblance to their postseason chances.

If things don't go according to plan, Giolito might be headed towards free agency sooner than expected.