LHP Lucas Luetge wrote a touching parting letter to the New York Yankees after being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in exchange for two minor leaguers.

Taking to Twitter, Luetge posted a family photo with his wife, Lacie, and three children and wrote:

"I want to say thank you to the Yankees and to all the Yankee fans! The last two years have been an absolute blast and will be a time in my life that myself and my family will never forget!"

Atlanta Braves first baseman Lewin Díaz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Since his MLB debut on April 7, 2012, Lucas has played with the Seattle Mariners (2012–2015) and the New York Yankees (2021–2022). Between 2015-2022, the former Mariners pitcher played in the minor leagues.

Lucas Luetge thoroughly enjoyed his time with the New York Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Lucas of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium on September 21, 2022, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ahead of the MLB playoffs in 2022, Lucas took to his Instagram to post a carousal with the New York Yankees team, indicating how it was a memorable season for the franchise.

He also mentioned how Aaron Judge made the team proud by crushing his 61st home run to tie the American League record.

"What a road trip! AL East Champs and Judge got 61! One more week of the season and then the fun starts!" - Lucas Luetge

MLB fans are excited to see what Lucas has in store for the Braves.

