LHP Lucas Luetge wrote a touching parting letter to the New York Yankees after being traded to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in exchange for two minor leaguers.
Taking to Twitter, Luetge posted a family photo with his wife, Lacie, and three children and wrote:
"I want to say thank you to the Yankees and to all the Yankee fans! The last two years have been an absolute blast and will be a time in my life that myself and my family will never forget!"
Atlanta Braves first baseman Lewin Díaz was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
Since his MLB debut on April 7, 2012, Lucas has played with the Seattle Mariners (2012–2015) and the New York Yankees (2021–2022). Between 2015-2022, the former Mariners pitcher played in the minor leagues.
Lucas Luetge thoroughly enjoyed his time with the New York Yankees
Ahead of the MLB playoffs in 2022, Lucas took to his Instagram to post a carousal with the New York Yankees team, indicating how it was a memorable season for the franchise.
He also mentioned how Aaron Judge made the team proud by crushing his 61st home run to tie the American League record.
"What a road trip! AL East Champs and Judge got 61! One more week of the season and then the fun starts!" - Lucas Luetge
MLB fans are excited to see what Lucas has in store for the Braves.