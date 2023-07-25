Luis Guillorme Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Mets infielder

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Mets as the team announced that they will be without infielder Luis Guillorme for roughly 4-6 weeks. The 28-year-old underwent an MRI, which revealed a Grade 2 right calf strain, which will keep him sidelined for a least a month.

"Luis Guillorme has left today's game with an apparent injury"

Luis Guillorme sustained the injury during Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. In the sixth inning, Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers hit a ground ball, which deflected off Guillorme's chest. On the ensuing play, the veteran strained his calf while chasing down the ball.

The New York Mets placed the utility man on the IL, but during an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, it was revealed that it was more severe than originally thought.

"BREAKING: Luis Guillorme will go on the IL with a calf injury, Buck Showalter said. The Mets are trying to get a replacement to Boston for the game tonight. Luis is in a walking boot and has crutches."

It's an unfortunate update for the six-year pro as he has not only struggled to perform at the plate, but he has also already spent time on the IL earlier this season. Guillorme missed a month earlier this year as the result of a groin injury, only to be sent down to Triple-A later on.

Luis Guillorme is the latest of a growing list of injured New York Mets players

Heading into the 2023 campaign, the New York Mets were one of the favorites to win the World Series, however, it became clear early on that money does not guarantee a title.

It's been a long year that has been defined by injuries and underwhelming performances, which began when All-Star closer Edwin Diaz tore the patellar tendon in his knee during the World Baseball Classic.

Not making light of the situation at all, but this just goes to show how stupid everybody blaming the WBC is for Edwin Diaz's injury. If it can happen in the WBC, it can happen in spring training. Hope Brandon Nimmo's okay and that it's nothing serious.

"Not making light of the situation at all, but this just goes to show how stupid everybody blaming the WBC is for Edwin Diaz's injury. If it can happen in the WBC, it can happen in spring training. Hope Brandon Nimmo's okay and that it's nothing serious."

Now, Guillorme will join Diaz on the IL, which currently also features Starling Marte, who is suffering from migraines. Many experts believe that the New York Mets could be sellers at the trade deadline, but that could be affected by the injuries to Marte and Guillorme, who were likely on the trade block.

