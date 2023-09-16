Luis Rengifo Injury Update: Angels star expected to return for Spring Training following bicep surgery

Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is reported to have undergone surgery for his left biceps. Manager Phil Nevin informed everyone about the situation after the team's loss against the Detroit Tigers.

Rengifo is expected to be back in the lineup before Spring Training. The Halos star suffered a freak injury in last week's fixture against the Cleveland Guardians. He was removed from the very first innings while taking practice swings at the on-deck circle. Trainers attended to him immediately as a result.

The management later announced that the injury was a minor tendon rupture but later Nevin pointed out that it was a full-fledged tear in the left biceps. Rengifo was put on the 15-day Injury List, however, he was ruled out of the rest of the season as soon as the results came. For procedural reasons, he has now been moved to the 60-day IL.

Luis Rengifo: One of the few positives from Angels' lackluster 2023 second half

It is a sad ending for one of the shining lights in the Angels' dull season so far. Just like his team, even Rengifo has had a season of two halves. Before the All-Star break, he was slashing .219/.312/.326, but in the last two months he has picked up pace slashing at .318/.374/.587.

The 26-year-old will end the season with 16 homers, 51 RBIs, six steals and 55 runs scored across 126 games this year. He has a .264 average and a .783 OPS with a 9.2% walk rate, almost three times the number a year ago.

Even defensively he has been somewhat of a utility player in the infield. He is primarily a second baseman but has covered up in the shortstop and third base positions when the Angels have been plagued with injuries.

Luis Rengifo is currently on a $2.3 million contract that he won via arbitration. He will also earn a raise in the following year.