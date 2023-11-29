Luis Severino Free Agency Update: Mets sign ex-Yankees pitcher on $13,000,000 deal

According to MLB insiders Mark Feinsand and Jeff Passan, the New York Mets have signed free agent pitcher Luis Severino to a one-year, $13,000,000 contract. After a rough season with the New York Yankees last year, the 29-year-old may not have had to wait long before finding himself with a new club in the same city.

Expand Tweet

"Right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a one-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Severino, 29, will join the Mets and a rotation in significant need of help after spending his eight-year career with the New York Yankees." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Entering the offseason, the New York Mets were set on addressing their pitching rotation, which had vacancies that needed to be filled. Now by signing Luis Severino to a one-year contract, the club now has a low-risk, high-reward addition who has shown glimpses of stardom in the past.

The 29-year-old from Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic is coming off a difficult season with the New York Yankees. Injuries limited Severino to only 89.1 innings last year, which was a concern for Yankees fans, as his availability issues hurt the team.

Over those 89.1 innings last season, Severino struggled to recapture some of his previous form that helped make him a two-time All-Star. Last year for the New York Yankees, Severino struggled to the tone of a 4-8 record with a career-worst 6.65 ERA, while also racking up 79 strikeouts in the process.

Expand Tweet

"Luis Severino #Mets new starter went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA for the #Yankees last year. He gave up 4 runs or more in 11 of his starts and gave up 29 runs in last 35 innings of work covering 7/30 to 8/8. He gets 1-year at $13 million dollars." - @JimBowdenGM

Luis Severino could be an underrated signing for the New York Mets

Although struggled mightily last season for the New York Yankees, he has proven himself to be an elite talent in the MLB. At only 29 years old, Severino is young enough to turn things around, he could prove to be an underrated signing for the Mets. He will enter a rotation that will likely need to add more pitchers this offseason, as Kodai Senga may be the only starter on the team with his role cemented.

After trading away both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at last year's trade deadline, the New York Mets pitching rotation left much to be desired. The fact that the Mets still have a solid lineup, could provide Severino to re-establish his value in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.