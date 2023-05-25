When it was announced that pitcher Luis Severino would miss opening day on account of a lat strain, it was the latest blow to an already beleaguered staff.

In addition to Severino, 2022 Cy Young contender and new signing Carlos Rodon has also missed the entire season to date, and starter Frankie Montas will be out for the rest of the year as he undergoes surgery.

At least Yankees fans got a glimmer of hope when they received news that Luis Severino would be undergoing a rehab assignement with Triple-A Scranton. On May 10, Severino made his first start of the season. Unfortunately, the Dominican was pulled after allowing a pair of earned runs in one inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Triple-A baseball is experimenting with ABS technology, meaning that balls and strikes are being automated without the use of an umpire. After having experienced the new regime firsthand, Luis Severino decided that he hated it, telling the New York Post:

"It s**ks. It’s way too small. A hitter can stand there and not swing and be [at] 3-1 every time he’s up.”

According to Severino, he challenged the automatic call twice, but was unsuccessful both times. Under the rules, pitchers are allowed to challenge pitches they think landed on the borderline.

Although there are no official plans to bring the ABS system to the MLB, some believe that commissioner Rob Manfred already has such a plan in the works. The comissioner was the mastermind behind all the new regulations in the league this year, including the pitch clock and shift bans.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Rob Manfred says that an automated ball-strike zone will "likely be introduced" for MLB in 2024, per @DVNJr Rob Manfred says that an automated ball-strike zone will "likely be introduced" for MLB in 2024, per @DVNJr https://t.co/3B7yLmR4qo

"Rob Manfred says that an automated ball-strike zone will "likely be introduced" for MLB in 2024, per @DNVJr." - Bleacher Report

Luis Severino made his first start in the big-leagues on May 21 against the Cincinnati Reds. He allowed one run over 4.2 innings, striking out five Reds in that time frame.

Luis Severino's complaints will become very common if ABS makes it to the MLB

Although Luis Severino can take refuge in the fact that he is back playing for the New York Yankees, he has now seen the way things could be. Rob Manfred has already confirmed that the new regulations are here to stay, but baseball's top man will undoubtedly take more heat than he ever has before, both from players and fans, if the technology should find its way into Major League Baseball in the next couple of years.

Poll : 0 votes