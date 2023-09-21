Did Luis Severino throw his last pitch for the New York Yankees? Since 2011, Severino has been a member of the Yankees organization. During the 2015 MLB season, he played for the Bronx Bombers and made his MLB debut. But it appears his time with the Yankees is over following a dismal performance on the mound this season.

Severino dealt with a high-grade oblique strain a few days ago. When the season is over, Severino will be a free agent, and he might not get many calls from teams in the offseason.

According to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, on Wednesday, Severino finally accepted this reality.

“I’ve given my 100 percent every day," he said. "I’ve had a lot of injuries here, but I’ve enjoyed being a Yankee, loved being a Yankee. If I had to choose my career again, I would always choose being a Yankee.”

The longest-tenured big league Yankee admitted on Wednesday that there is a "large chance" that his final pitch for the team that brought him over from the Dominican Republic in 2011 has been made.

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 7-1.

"Yankees now have 16 losses by 6 or more runs this season. That's the same number they had in the 2021-22 seasons combined."

This year, the Yankees' pitchers have experienced a number of ailments, which may be the cause of some of the lopsided results. For significant portions of the season, they were without Carlos Rodon, Frankie Montas, Tommy Kahnle, and Luis Severino, among others.

Yankees fans love Luis Severino

While Severino might have pitched his last game as a Yankee, fans were disheartened by the news with one supporter commenting:

"Absolutely awful news. Might’ve just seen him play his last game as a Yankee #RepBX"

Because he is one of the more exciting pitchers to watch when he is healthy, fans hoped that he would figure it out this season.

"It’s over. That was his last game in pinstripes. Sad. I truly wish him the best, he was fun to watch."

Injuries have hampered Luis Severino's career. He struggled to stay healthy following two productive seasons with the New York Yankees in 2017 and 2018. Only time will tell if he comebacks on the biggest of stages in baseball next year.