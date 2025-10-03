Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly soaks up the sun in blue bikini while enjoying pool time the Athletics star and their kids

Luis Severino's ten-year stint in New York, first with the Yankees and then the Mets, ended when the Athletics acquired him in his free agency last offseason. The rebuilding Athletics team didn't have much chance to enter the postseason, despite impressive performances from their rookies.

With his season over, the Athletics pitcher is spending quality time with his family. Recently, Severino and his family enjoyed some poolside fun. On Thursday, his wife, Rosmaly, shared moments from their outing on her Instagram stories.

In two of the stories, the focus was on Rosmaly, who wore a blue bikini. The top was a halter-neck style with a plunge. The bottoms were tie-side with adjustable ties at the hips.

In the first story, Rosmaly leaned back slightly, with her head tilted up and eyes closed, soaking up the sun. Tattoos near her navel were also highlighted. In the other, she made a weird expression, directly at the camera, as if to scare somebody.

Instagram stories of Luis Severino's wife [Image Source: Instagram/rosmaly_frechel]

In another Instagram story, Rosmaly seemed to be paying close attention to her kids in the swimming pool. Only her legs, which were placed on Severino's thighs, were visible.

Severino's wife's Instagram story

Luis Severino's wife pens a sweet message about creating memories with family

Together, Luis Severino and his wife, Rosmaly, have three children, Abigail, Isabella, and Luis Jr. Rosmaly also has a daughter, Chanel, from a previous relationship.

Abigail, Isabell, and Luis Jr. enjoyed a fun time with their parents recently. On Thursday, Rosmaly shared a snap of five of them on her Instagram story.

"Life becomes more beautiful when we learn to value simple moments: a family laugh, a shared meal, a sincere hug. In the end, it's not the material things that fill the heart, but the time spent with those we love," she captioned the post.

Luis Severino's wife's Instagram story

In another Instagram story, Severino's wife posted a picture of herself with her husband and their two youngest children.

"The best memories are the ones we make together," she captioned the post.

Severino's wife's Instagram story

Like Luis Severino, his wife is also from the Dominican Republic. Her maiden name is Rosmaly Porro Frechel. Notably, she is the CEO of the Luis & Rosmaly Severino Foundation. Created in 2018, the organization supports charitable causes and community empowerment.

